SML Marine Fire Department breaks ground on new headquarters

After several years of setbacks, the Smith Mountain Lake Marine Volunteer Fire Department broke ground on its new headquarters Jan. 14.
Crew members, carrying ceremonial shovels, moved the first bit of dirt at the site located between the Oak Grove Boat Access Facility and the Smith Mountain Lake Coast Guard Auxiliary. The land was donated by Appalachian Power in 2005.
“Without their support we would not be where we are today, and we would not be able to build this building,” said Todd Ohlerich, department chief, in a speech before the groundbreaking.
Construction of the headquarters has seen numerous delays in recent years. Plans for a 5,000 square-foot building and 2,500 square-foot storage building were originally developed in 2016 and approved by Franklin County a year later.
However, due to the cost, the department scaled down the project a year later to only construct the smaller storage building. The changed required SMLMVFD to go back to Franklin County for approval, causing further delays.
“The excitement is overwhelming,” Ohlerich said of finally getting to the groundbreaking.
The scaled back size is helping to move the project along faster, Ohlerich said. The current plan is to build as funding becomes available, but Ohlerich said they currently have enough donations to complete the shell of the building.
Future donations will also have to compete with the department’s growing need to repair and replace boats in its aging fleet. The department currently has nine boats with the three newest ones now more than a decade old—purchased in 2009.
With the construction of a headquarters, Ohlerich said the department will finally have a place to call its own. Department meetings are usually held at the Smith Mountain Lake Association office in Westlake or at Saunders Volunteer Fire Department in Huddleston.
The headquarters will also allow the department to have a centralized location to store equipment. Ohlerich said volunteers currently have to locate equipment housed at storage facilities around the lake.
“We need it all here in one spot,” Ohlerich said.
Barring any further delays, Ohlerich said the shell of the headquarters should be completed by the end of the year with further construction planned as funding allows.
Anyone interested in donating to the building fund can contact the department at 721-5585 or smlfireboats.com.