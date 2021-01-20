SML Marine Fire Department breaks ground on new headquarters

After several years of setbacks, the Smith Mountain Lake Marine Volunteer Fire Department broke ground on its new headquarters Jan. 14.

Crew members, carrying ceremonial shovels, moved the first bit of dirt at the site located between the Oak Grove Boat Access Facility and the Smith Mountain Lake Coast Guard Auxiliary. The land was donated by Appalachian Power in 2005.

“Without their support we would not be where we are today, and we would not be able to build this building,” said Todd Ohlerich, department chief, in a speech before the groundbreaking.

Construction of the headquarters has seen numerous delays in recent years. Plans for a 5,000 square-foot building and 2,500 square-foot storage building were originally developed in 2016 and approved by Franklin County a year later.

However, due to the cost, the department scaled down the project a year later to only construct the smaller storage building. The changed required SMLMVFD to go back to Franklin County for approval, causing further delays.

“The excitement is overwhelming,” Ohlerich said of finally getting to the groundbreaking.