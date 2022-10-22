Tags
New synthetics are estimated to be several times more deadly than fentanyl, and show a worrying resistance to Narcan.
Missy was home. And, her hometown came out to celebrate her. Portsmouth native and hip-hop star Missy Elliott returned to her alma mater, Manor High School, Monday afternoon for the dedication ceremony of “Missy Elliott Boulevard.”
ROCKY MOUNT — One of country music's biggest acts of the past few years stopped on Wednesday at Rocky Mount Ply Gem to play a special performance for its employees.
Gregory Wade Kendrick, 58, was sentenced Monday to 38 years with 20 years suspended for crimes related to the murder of Denny Smith, 59, of Rocky Mount, in March 2020.
The magic of vintage glamour is being made this weekend in Roanoke.
Mystified Outer Banks tourists witnessed a bizarre act of nature Friday, Oct. 14, as fish began flinging themselves onto the beach at Ocracoke Island. Multiple videos shared on social media show the ocean appeared to boil with fish as they tumbled over each other in the surf. The so-called “bluefish blitz” concluded with thousands of dying fish piled on the sand, flopping up and down as ...
Dozens of other transgender people, parents of transgender children, and advocates, spoke out against the Youngkin administration’s new model policies. About half as many supported the administration's guidelines.
ROCKY MOUNT — Telecommunications company Brightspeed has purchased assets in Franklin County that formerly belonged to Lumen and CenturyLink, but will have to contend with former CenturyLink customers who have been less than pleased with service.
Supporters gathered at Los Amigos Bar and Grill at Crazy Horse Marina last week to cheer on local favorite Morgan Myles who is participating in the televised national singing competition “The Voice.”
Dorothy Annette Clements, 30, of Spotsylvania, was taken into custody on Thursday.