Lance, domestic short hair
Forrest Christopher Fielder was indicted Monday in Franklin County on charges including first-degree murder, abduction, malicious wounding, burglary and three gun offenses.
The power of influence is real, and it can spread through the generations. Jennifer Young, director of Blue Ridge Performing Arts Academy, is …
Kelly Dunbar, a second grade teacher at Lee M. Waid Elementary School has been named Franklin County’s Teacher of the Year for the 2021-22 sch…
After an hour of prayer, songs and speeches, more than 50 people observed a moment of silence for 9 minutes and 29 seconds at Mary Elizabeth P…
CALLAWAY—NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Bobby Labonte, a past champion in the Cup and Xfinity series, has transitioned to the SMART Modified Tour …
CALLAWAY—Veteran Late Model Stock Car racer Calvin Brooks of Bassett died Sunday while competing in a series feature race during Franklin Coun…
CALLAWAY - Former NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour champion and current NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Preece will make his first career start at Fr…
Later this summer, Harbor Freight Tools will be opening its 33rd store in Virginia and its first in Franklin County, according to company officials.