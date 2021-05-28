Younger says that despite having the newer car and more experience under his belt, he is mildly surprised at the success he has had during the early part of the season.

“It’s probably more of myself driving,” Younger said of his surprise.

“I know the work that has gone into this car and what’s under me. I’ve got a lot of confidence in the car and the (chassis) setup.”

The twin 25-lap Limited Sportsman Division races will comprise two of the five races set for Saturday night’s Southside Disposal Memorial Day Weekend Showdown at South Boston Speedway.

A 100-lap race for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division will be the feature race of the night. The Budweiser Pure Stock Division drivers will compete in a 30-lap race and the Budweiser Hornets Division drivers go at it in a 15-lap race.

Registration and pit gates will open at 2 p.m. Saturday. Practice starts at 4 p.m. and grandstand gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Qualifying begins at 6 p.m. and the first race will get the green flag at 7 p.m.