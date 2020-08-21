2020 ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville Speedway is canceled

MARTINSVILLE - The ValleyStar Credit Union 300, contested annually at Martinsville Speedway has been canceled due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The ValleyStar Credit Union 300 is a tradition that brings (Virginia's racing)..., so we will miss this annual day of competition due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Martinsville President Clay Campbell said.
“We value our relationship with Martinsville Speedway and NASCAR,” said Delbert Lee Morgan, chief executive officer (CEO)/president of ValleyStar Credit Union. “This prestigious late model race has been featured under the lights since 2017 and it is an important event for our community.
"We support the decision to cancel the race due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is imperative that we consider the safety of all spectators, teams and drivers.”
The ValleyStar Credit Union 300 is scheduled to return as part of the 2021 season.
This year's race had been scheduled for Saturday, September 26.
Josh Berry is the race's reigning champion. He started the 2019 race from the pole, led every lap and captured both stages.
Several drivers who are competing in this weekend's CARS Tour event at Franklin County Speedway have raced in the ValleyStar 300.
Among those is 2016 champion Mike Looney of Catawba, the reigning Late Model Stock champion at Motor Mile Speedway.
It was also announced today that the September 10-12 NASCAR races at Richmond Raceway will be contested with no fans in attendance.
Such a directive has not been given to Martinsville at this time; however, its early-season Cup race was contested without fans.
“NASCAR and Martinsville Speedway will continue to work closely with public health officials, medical experts and state and federal officials on a plan to host fans for the Xfinity 500 NASCAR Cup Series playoff race this fall,” Campbell said.
“We look forward to a historic weekend of racing as we host the penultimate races of the NASCAR season for the first-time in the 73-year history of Martinsville Speedway.”
The Cup Series race is set for November 1. Races in the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series and Xfinity Series are slated for October 30-31.
Ticketholders for the NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race will be contacted by the Martinsville Ticket Office in the coming days to share ticket options.
