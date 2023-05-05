HUDDLESTON—Virginia Amateur Sports (VAS) in partnership with the Kinetic MultiSports is proud to announce that the 25th Anniversary competition of the Smith Mountain Lake Triathlonis Saturday (May 6) at Smith Mountain Lake State Park.

As of Thursday morning, VAS has received registrations for more than 333 competitors from 15 states and Washington, DC.

Online registration closes Saturday.

Teams and individual participants will be featured.

Teams (10) are comprised of one swimmer, one biker and one runner.

Individuals compete in all three phases of the event.

This year’s competitors range in age from 12 to 81.

This year, we are partner with USA Triathlon to have our race as one of itsUSAT Paratriathlon development series races – six Paratriathletes have entered. r

The event starts at 8:55 a.m. at the state park with the paratriathletes entering the swim, then at 9:05 a.m. the remaining athletes enter the water in waves (two athletes every three to five seconds) from the beach for the 750-meter swim.

Following the swim, the participants move into the transition area where they transfer to their bicycles for a 20K bike ride and then back to the transition area to start their 5K run through the park.

Also, there is an Aquabike division in which participants complete only the swim and bike portion of the course.

The top three male and female winners will be recognized, as well as the top three winners in each age group and gender and top three team winners in each category will also be presented their awards following the race’s completion.

There are awards for the Clydesdale, Athena, Military and Para divisions.

Finisher medals will be awarded as participants cross the finish line.

Swim distance could be shortened based on water temperature prior to race.

In addition to the race being part of the Paratriathlon Development Series and the Virginia & Maryland Triathlon Series, the race is a part of the Virginia State Parks Adventure Series.

Cosmopolitan Invitational starts todayROANOKE—The annual Cosmopolitan Invitational track and field meet begins today (Friday, May 5) at William Fleming High School and runs through Saturday.

Franklin County’s boys and girls squads are entered as are the boys and girls teams from Benjamin Franklin Middle School.

The middle school portion of the meet started Thursday afternoon.

Today’s action begins at 3 p.m; Saturday’s start time is 9 a.m.

Franklin County splits a pair of baseball gamesROANOKE—Franklin County’s varsity baseball team split a pair of games, a non-league encounter on Monday and a Blue Ridge District contest on Tuesday.

Both games were played on the road.

The Eagles (6-8-1, 5-1 Blue Ridge District) were shut out by Halifax County, 3-0, then rebounded to rout William Fleming, 21-1.

The Comets are responsible for two of Franklin County’s eight setbacks this season, while the Eagles have outscored the Colonels, 41-2, in two Blue Ridge District wins.

Franklin County’s next game is today (Friday, May 5) against league foe William Byrd.

Game time is 5:30 p.m. at W.W. Naff Jr. Field.

Franklin County has three regular-season games remaining after today’s contest, two on the road and one at home.

Eagles win 10th in

a row, blank ColonelsROANOKE—Franklin County’s varsity softball team blanked Blue Ridge District rival William Fleming, 15-0, for its 10th win in a row Tuesday.

The Eagles’ winning streak is into its second month—its last loss took place at the end of March.

Franklin County (12-3, 7-0 Blue Ridge District) was scheduled to host Liberty-Bedford Thursday and visit William Byrd today (Friday, May 5).

First pitch for today’s game is 5:30 p.m.

Franklin County jayvees drop fourth in a rowSOUTH BOSTON—Halifax County shut out Franklin County, 10-0, in a non-district baseball match-up Monday.

The Comets defeated the Eagles for the second time this season.

The Eagles (3-8, 1-3 Blue Ridge District) suffered their fourth straight loss, their second in a row by shutout.

Franklin County was scheduled to visit Liberty Christian Academy Thursday and visit William Byrd today (Friday, May 5).

First pitch for today’s game is 5:30 p.m.

Panthers place seventh in ODAC men’s trackBRIDGEWATER—Ferrum College’s men’s track and field team placed seventh out of 12 schools in the 2023 Old Dominion Athletic Conference’s (ODAC) postseason meet hosted by Bridgewater College.

The Panthers scored 27 points and finished ahead of Eastern Mennonite University (17), Guilford (N.C.) College (14), Randolph College (11), Averett University (4) and Hampden-Sydney College (no team score).

University of Lynchburg captured the championship with 175 points.

Washington and Lee University (150) came in second followed by Bridgewater (127), Roanoke College (92), Virginia Wesleyan University (81) and Shenandoah University (79).

Top place winners for Ferrum were Michael Hamm (third place, 400 meters), Hamm, Seth Shaffer, Deontae Lawson and Kwajay Witcher (third place, 4x400 meter relay), Hamm, Isaiah Clark, Lawson and DaMauri McPherson (fourth place 4x100 meter relay), Lawson (fifth place, triple jump, seventh place, long jump), Clark (sixth, 100-meter dash) and Tysen Gotschi (eighth place, 3000-meter steeplechase).

Hamm earned ODAC honors in the 400 meters based on his finish.

Ferrum finishes 11 in ODAC women’s trackBRIDGEWATER—Ferrum College’s women’s track and field team finished 11th out of 12 teams in the 2023 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) championships hosted by Bridgewater College.

The Panthers scored three points.

Top place winners for Ferrum were Haven Lee (seventh, shot put), Airiana Beverley, Jordan Hairston, Trina Lewis and Tejah Yates (eighth, 4x100 meter relay) and Lewis, Genesis Pineiro, Yates and Hairston (11th, 4x400-meter relay).

Hairston and Lewis were 15th and 17th in the 400-meter preliminaries and Pineiro was 12th in the 800-meter run preliminaries.

University of Lynchburg claimed the championship with 251 points.

Washington and Lee University (153) placed second followed by Roanoke College (112.5), Bridgewater (79), Shenandoah University (62), Eastern Mennonite University (47.5), Virginia Wesleyan University (45), Guilford (N.C.) College (13), Hollins University (6), Randolph College (6), Ferrum and Averett University (DNF).