Josh Boyd of Ferrum poses with his son, Joshua Boyd Jr., and the 8-point buck he recently harvested.
Franklin County track and field and cross country standout Kylie Cooper has made a binding commitment to continue her career in these sports a…
ASHLAND—Hampden-Sydney College senior running back Kaleb Smith, a former Franklin County prep standout, finished his college football career S…
William Byrd Middle School used an 11-4 scoring surge in the fourth quarter Monday to defeat Benjamin Franklin Middle School, 23-17, in a Roan…
MONETA - The Rotary Club of Smith Mountain Lake is staging its annual Moneta Madness disc golf tournament Saturday.
Franklin County and Martinsville square off in a varsity girls basketball scrimmage Saturday at Samuel M. Hawkins Central Gymnasium with the E…
SALEM - Ferrum College's men's wrestling team faces four opponents Saturday in the Star City Classic Duals Presented by the USMC.
Franklin County and Salem face off in a preseason boys varsity basketball contest Wednesday night at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.
FERRUM - James Smith Jr.'s drive and deuce with 13 seconds left Wednesday produced the verdict-rendering points as Ferrum College edged Averet…
THE PLAINS—Two-time Class 6 Region A boys individual cross country champion Nathan Atchue of Franklin County finished fourth in Saturday’s Cla…
MANASSAS—Class 6 Region B champion Colgan swept Class 6 Region A runner-up Franklin County, 3-0, in the quarterfinals of the 2021 state volley…
