A 10-place ODAC finish is predicted for Panthers

FOREST—Ferrum College has been picked to finish 10 out of 11 teams in the 2022 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Men’s Lacrosse Coaches Poll, released Monday.

The Panthers totaled 20 points in the voting.

Reigning league champion University of Lynchburg, a year removed from reaching the quarterfinals of the NCAA Division III tournament, is the preseason championship favorite.

Lynchburg, which seeks its ninth conference championship this season—its fifth since 2014—garnered 10 first-place votes and 100 points.

Washington and Lee University was tabbed second with 91 points and one first-place vote and Hampden-Sydney College was projected to finish third with 81 points.

Rounding out the top five were Roanoke College in fourth with 70 points and Randolph-Macon College with 62 points.

In sixth is Bridgewater College with 59 points, followed by Shenandoah University (46 points), Guilford (N.C.) College (34 points), Virginia Wesleyan University (32 points), Ferrum and Randolph College (10 points).

The Panthers open their season Saturday, Feb. 12 against Lynchburg at W.B. Adams Stadium.

Michael Baghetta begins his fifth year as Ferrum’s head coach. His career record is 14-42.

The top seven teams earn berths in the ODAC’s postseason tournament with matches scheduled for Sunday, May 1 (first round), Tuesday, May 3 (quarterfinals), Friday, May 6 (semifinals) and Saturday, May 7 (finals)

The top five seeds advance to the quarterfinals with seed Nos. 6 and 7 facing off in the first round.

The tournament champion earns the league’s automatic berth in the NCAA Division III tournament.

The field for the NCAA tournament is announced Sunday, May 8.

2022 ODAC MEN’S LACROSSE POLLTEAMPOINTS

1. Lynchburg (10)100

2. Washington and Lee (1)

3. Hampden-Sydney

4. Roanoke

5. Randolph-Macon

6. Bridgewater

7. Shenandoah

8. Guilford

9. Virginia Wesleyan

10. Ferrum

11. Randolph

(First-place votes)