A four-player 55 is the winning score of SML Invitational

HARDY — The four-player team of Denton Willard, Chuck McKibben, Scott Carter and Andy Mullins captured top accolades in the 2020 Smith Mountain Lake (SML) Invitational golf tournament Friday at The Westlake Golf and Country Club.
The quartet posted a 55 to win the 18-hole, stroke-play Captain’s Choice tournament that featured 112 players (28, four-player teams).
The tournament is sponsored and staged by the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce (SMLRCC).
Placing second was the team of Justin Yalung, Mike Brizendine, Warren Rosborough and Josh Webb with a 56.
Three teams tied for third with 57s: the quartet of Lee Willard, Zach Toth, Keith Mattson and Dave Barker; the foursome of Al Flora, Rodney Jones, Dave Janczuk and Tater Benson; and the tandem of Todd Hammock, Rob Shorter, Rob Yanok and Jeremiah Mistele.
