A look back at 2016: American Legion Baseball
A look back at 2016: American Legion Baseball

A look back at 2016: American Legion Baseball

Rocky Mount Post 6 outfielder Jacob Bussey (No. 7) hits the dirt in an effort to score a run during a district game against Danville Post 325 at W.W. Naff Jr. Field. Post 325 catcher Sterling Reynolds prepares to place a tag on Bussey in what turned out to be a close play at the pate that was ruled in favor of Reynolds as Post 6 teammate Cameron Janney (standing) instructs Bussey to slide. Bussey, who also played baseball at Franklin County, competed for Post 6’s 2105 squad that won the district championship and advanced to the state tournament. In 2019, Post 6 captured the district title again and earned a return trip to the state tournament, which was played in Lynchburg. Post 6’s 2020 season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

