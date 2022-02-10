A ninth-place showing is Ferrum's diamond forecast

FOREST—Ferrum College’s baseball team has been tabbed for a ninth-place finish in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) this spring based on the league’s 2022 preseason poll released this week.

The Panthers, led by ninth-year head coach Ryan Brittle, garnered 30 points in the voting.

Ferrum’s top returning field position player is junior infielder Ozzie Torres, who batted .326 with 11 doubles, one triple, two home runs and 18 RBIs last season.

Also among the Panthers’ returnees is former Franklin County standout Grayson Chitwood, a junior first baseman.

The Panthers’ top returning pitcher is senior righthander Will Davis, who was 3-3 with a 6.00 ERA and 53 strikeouts a year ago.

The staff includes former FCHS pitchers Devon Boothe, a junior lefthander, and Cameron Mullins, a junior righthander who transferred from Emory & Henry College.

Reigning conference champion University of Lynchburg is the preseason title favorite.

The Hornets received eight of 11 first-place votes and 98 points.

Shenandoah University has been picked second with three first-place votes and 93 points.

Randolph-Macon College (79 points) is third, followed by Roanoke College (72 points) and Hampden-Sydney College (64 points).

Former FCHS players Will Turner, a junior righthander, and Noah Basham, a junior outfielder, return for the Maroons and FCHS performer Davis Ferguson, a junior righthander, returns for the Tigers.

Bridgewater College (53 points) is sixth, followed by Washington and Lee University (45 points), Eastern Mennonite University (33 points), Ferrum, Virginia Wesleyan University (28 points) and Guilford (N.C.) College (10 points).

Former FCHS standout Logan Mason, a sophomore utility infielder, returns for Eastern Mennonite.

Ferrum’s ODAC opener is Wednesday, March 23 against Roanoke College at Salem Memorial Ballpark.

The Panthers’ season opener is Tuesday (Feb. 15) in Rocky Mount, N.C. against North Carolina Wesleyan College.