A pair of touring series are planning visits to South Boston Speedway in 2021

SOUTH BOSTON—South Boston Speedway has released its tentative 2021 season schedule, a slate that features 13 events including three special ones, two of which are touring series races.
The 2021 season is set to open on Saturday, March 20 with a six-race card headlined by twin 75-lap races for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division and twin 25-lap races for the Limited Sportsman Division.
Races for the Pure Stock Division and Hornets Division are also included on the schedule for opening day.
South Boston Speedway will close out the 2021 season on Saturday, October 16 with a doubleheader event for the touring CARS Tour series.
One of the highlights of the 2021 season will be the track’s annual pre-Fourth of July showcase event, the Thunder Road Harley Davidson Presented By Grand Atlantic Ocean Resort NASCAR Late Model 200, on Saturday night, July 3.
Headlining that event is a 200-lap race for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division. That race will be the first race in the Virginia Late Model Triple Crown Series.
Also included on the four-race card are races for the Limited Sportsman Division, Pure Stock Division and Hornets Division. A fireworks display will follow the night’s racing action.
Two touring series events are on the track’s tentative 2021 season schedule.
The first touring series event features a visit by the SMART Modified Tour on Saturday, April 3.
A 99-lap race is on tap for the southern-based series that features high-horsepower, lightweight tour-type Modifieds.
The second touring series eventis a CARS Tour series doubleheader on October 16.
That event will feature a Late Model Stock Car race and a Super Late Model race and will close out the 2021 season.
South Boston Speedway’s tentative 2021 season schedule focuses the spotlight on the speedway’s four regular racing divisions while including the three special events.
“We are excited about 2021, and we expect our 2021 season to be a great one for our fans and competitors alike,” said South Boston Speedway General Manager Cathy Rice.
“Our four regular racing divisions will be spotlighted, the CARS Tour will be returning for a doubleheader, and the SMART Modified Tour will be making a visit here. We are very much looking forward to seeing everyone return for a great season of exciting racing in 2021.”
South Boston Speedway’s tentative 2021 season schedule includes four daytime events that include the first three events on the schedule and the season-ending CARS Tour event on October 16.
There are 18 points races for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division on the tentative 2021 season schedule.
The tentative schedule has 15 points races for both the Limited Sportsman and Pure Stock Divisions and the Hornets Division has 12 points races on the schedule.
Speedway officials said additional events may possibly be added to the tentative 2021 schedule over the course of the upcoming months.
NEWS FROM OTHER TRACKS: Besides its visit to South Boston, the CARS Tour has scheduled one of its two August races at Motor Mile Speedway.
The Late Model Stocks and the Super Late Models are scheduled to race at the facility, which was closed in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, on Aug. 28.
The 2021 season begins March 6 at Rockingham (N.C.) Speedway.
The series has scheduled two events in March, two in April, three in May, three in June, two in July, two in August, one in September and two in October.
Joe Chandler is the Public Relations Director at South Boston Speedway
The Franklin News-Post contributed information to this story.
