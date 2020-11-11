A pair of touring series are planning visits to South Boston Speedway in 2021

There are 18 points races for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division on the tentative 2021 season schedule.

The tentative schedule has 15 points races for both the Limited Sportsman and Pure Stock Divisions and the Hornets Division has 12 points races on the schedule.

Speedway officials said additional events may possibly be added to the tentative 2021 schedule over the course of the upcoming months.

NEWS FROM OTHER TRACKS: Besides its visit to South Boston, the CARS Tour has scheduled one of its two August races at Motor Mile Speedway.

The Late Model Stocks and the Super Late Models are scheduled to race at the facility, which was closed in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, on Aug. 28.

The 2021 season begins March 6 at Rockingham (N.C.) Speedway.

The series has scheduled two events in March, two in April, three in May, three in June, two in July, two in August, one in September and two in October.

Joe Chandler is the Public Relations Director at South Boston Speedway The Franklin News-Post contributed information to this story.