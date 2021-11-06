A seventh-place ODAC finish is predicted for Panthers

FOREST - Ferrum College’s men’s basketball team, which reached the semifinals of the league postseason tournamnent as a No. 2 seed last year, has been picked to finish seventh in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) in a preseason poll.

Multi-time conference champion Randolph-Macon College is the title favorite.

The Yellow Jackets finished last season ranked No.1 nationally in NCAA Division III.

A national champion was not crowned because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ferrum received 58 points in the poll.

The Panthers lost in the semifinals of the ODAC tournament to No. 3 seed University of Lynchburg by four points in overtime on their home floor.

Among Ferrum’s top returnees are Michael Spraggins, James Smith Jr., Kajuan Madden-McAfee and Darius Kemp.

Madden-McAfee earned all-conference accolades.

Randolph-Macon garnered 11 of 12 first-place votes and 121 points.

Roanoke College earned a first-place vote and 102 points, and is ranked second.