A seventh-place ODAC finish is predicted for Panthers

FOREST - Ferrum College’s men’s basketball team, which reached the semifinals of the league postseason tournamnent as a No. 2 seed last year, has been picked to finish seventh in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) in a preseason poll.
Multi-time conference champion Randolph-Macon College is the title favorite.
The Yellow Jackets finished last season ranked No.1 nationally in NCAA Division III.
A national champion was not crowned because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ferrum received 58 points in the poll.
The Panthers lost in the semifinals of the ODAC tournament to No. 3 seed University of Lynchburg by four points in overtime on their home floor.
Among Ferrum’s top returnees are Michael Spraggins, James Smith Jr., Kajuan Madden-McAfee and Darius Kemp.
Madden-McAfee earned all-conference accolades.
Randolph-Macon garnered 11 of 12 first-place votes and 121 points.
Roanoke College earned a first-place vote and 102 points, and is ranked second.
Virginia Wesleyan University (98 points) is third, followed by Lynchburg (94 points), Guiilford (88 points) and Washington and Lee (66 points).
Ranked eighth through 12th are Hampden-Sydney College (57 points), Bridgewater College (42 points), Randolph College (28 points), Eastern Mennonite University (27 points) and Shenandoah University (11 points).
The top 10 teams qualify for the ODAC’s postseason tournament with the top six earning berths in the quarterfinals and seed Nos. 7, 8, 9, 10 playing first-round games.
Those first-round games are scheduled for Feb. 21, 2022 at the site of the higher seed.
The quarterfinals, semifinals and championship game are set for Feb. 24, 25, 26 at the Salem Civic Center.
Sixteen league games comprise regular-season play. ODAC teams play each conference team once and five league teams twice.
Each plays eight home and eight away league games.
Teams are permitted to play 25 regular-season games.
ODAC PRESEASON POLL
- Randolph Macon (11) 121 points
- Roanoke (1) 102 points
- Virginia Wesleyan 98 points
- Lynchburg 94 points
- Guilford 88 points
- Washington and Lee 66 points
- Ferrum 58 points
- Hampden-Sydney 57 points
- Bridgewater 42 points
- Randolph 28 points
- Eastern Mennonite 27 points
- Shenandoah 11 points
TOP RETURNING PLAYERS
Tim Jones, Eastern Mennonite
Kajuan Madden-McAfee, Ferrum
Jordan Davis, Guilford
Liam Ward, Guilford
Jake Hahn, Hampden-Sydney
Tharon Suggs, Lynchburg
T.C. Thacker, Lynchburg
Buzz Anthony, Randolph-Macon
Miles Mallory, Randolph-Macon
Ian Robertson, Randolph-Macon
Kasey Draper, Roanoke
Tim Fisher, Virginia Wesleyan
Tyree Golston, Virginia Wesleyan