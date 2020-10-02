A six-race season is not what Stallings envisioned for 2020

“In a year’s time things have evolved, and with R&S Race Cars being in business, the different things we do on the vehicles makes a huge competitive difference. From a driver’s standpoint it (the car) drives totally different than what I was used to.”

While Monday’s test session helped Stallings and his team prepare for upcoming events, it also helped the team build a notebook for when Stallings competes at SBS in 2021.

“The track being in such great shape and it being such a pretty day, this definitely gives us a good opportunity to make some starting notes leading into next year’s racing season here,” Stallings said.

“The staff at South Boston Speedway has done a lot to make sure the place stays well-kept during this off-time, which is much appreciated. I know all the crew at South Boston Speedway has worked really hard to get the track into the shape that it is in and keep it that way.

“I look forward to being able to race next year and being able to take a page out of our notebook,” he said.

Stallings said not being able to race as much as he would like and not being able to race at SBS this season “heartbreaking.”