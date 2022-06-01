Adair is named head volleyball coach at Ferrum

FERRUM -Ferrum College has hired Shelbylynn Adair as its new head volleyball coach.

Adair replaces Ruthanne Duffy who stepped down from the post after a seven-year tenure at the helm and a three-year stint as assistant coach prior to that.

"...I appreciate the incredible privilege and the great responsibility that comes along with serving as (Ferrum's) head volleyball coach, Adair said in a prepared statement.

"There's so much to love about Ferrum. I am looking forward to getting to know the team better, collaborating with the incredible people in the athletic department, and working to build the program into a top competitor in the competitive Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC).''

Adair was the associate head volleyball coach and recruiting coordinator at Virginia Tech for eight seasons from 2010-2017, and assistant volleyball coach with the Hokies four seasons from 2006-2010.

Adair was the associate head volleyball coach and recruiting coordinator at Virginia Tech for eight seasons from 2010-17, and assistant volleyball coach with the Hokies four seasons from 2006-10.

Most recently, she has served in various roles with the Virginia Tech Hokie Club.

Adair owns and operates New River Events (NeRVE), which is involved with the promotion and staging promotes of youth volleyball tournaments in the New River Valley.

Also She has been involved with USA Volleyball for the past five years, including serving as Youth Continental Team head coach from 2017-19.

Adair is Ferrum's sixth head volleyball coach during its NCAA Division III athletics era, which began in the fall of 1985.

"We are very excited to have someone of Shelbylynn's experience join the athletics program at Ferrum," Director of Athletics John Sutyak said.

"Her connections in Southwest Virginia, as well as her experience coaching and fundraising at the collegiate level, will serve our program well as we look to continue moving up the ranks within the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.

"I am excited for the future of our volleyball program,'' Sutyak said.

Adair is a past assistant volleyball coach and recruiting coordinator at Towson (Md.) University. and a past assistant volleyball coach University of Maryland Baltimore County (UMBC) from March 2004 to November 2004, and was interim head volleyball coach from November 2004 to March 2005.

A Cum Laude graduate of George Mason University, Adair earned her bachelor's of arts in sociology with a minor in women's studies in 2003.

In 2008, she was a Summa Cum Laude graduate from Virginia Tech where she received her masters in health promotions.

Adair is the third head coach third head coach hired this year to fill a vacancy within its coaching staff (field hockey, women's wrestling and volleyball).

Ferrum still has a opening for a head men's basketball coach.