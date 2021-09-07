Adams leads Panthers to emotionally charged triumph

Hanson, a senior, returned the interception, the first of his Ferrum career, 90 yards for a touchdown to help Ferrum (1-0) enhance its advantage, one that would reach 21 points (31-10) before Averett rallied for two, fourth-quarter TDs on Jackson pass plays covering 17 and 6 yards.

“It was a new experience for me. I’ve never done anything like that in college (football). Most of the credit goes to Josh Austin, he tipped the pass. Then, the ball was up in the air and all I had to do was catch it and run,’’ Hanson said. “Really, all the credit goes to Josh.

“It was an in-the-moment thing - it was one of those moments in football where you just go. I saw (the ball), caught it and took off.

“After I cleared the second (Averett) player, I looked to the left and there was nobody else there, just a bunch of white (Ferrum) jerseys. Then, I was in the end zone. I’d never saw myself in that situation,’’ Hanson said. “It was a new experience for me.

“It was crazy. I was tired when I got to end zone. I had to take off a couple of plays (after the score). I was not ready to run 90 yards.’’

As an old defensive coordinator, Adams said he loves to see Pick 6s.