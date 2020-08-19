Add author to the list of Nate Daniels’ successes

Nate Daniels is a man of many roles: athlete, musician, student and alumni advocate are just a few.
A Renaissance man of his time.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Daniels, a 1998 graduate of Ferrum College and a 2017 inductee into its Alumni-Sports Hall of Fame, was afforded downtime from some of his responsibilities.
But, downtime is wasted time for Daniels, who has taken on a new role — that of author.
Recently, he completed his first work, a children’s book titled “So You Want To Be A Pro?’’
Daniels, whose vocations are gym owner and personnel trainer and mentor, was able to write from experience. Following a football career with the Panthers, one in which a long list of individual accolades were achieved, he embarked on a professional career in the Arena leagues.
Although he said the book is not autobiographical, his experiences aided him in shaping the main character, Devon.
“I’m always looking for vehicles to reach kids, especially at a youngest level I could where the initial dream (of being a pro athlete) starts, where that passion is first developed,’’ Daniels said in recent phone interview. “I thought a children’s book would be a great opportunity for me to do that.’’
The genesis of the book began 10 years ago, Daniels said, but with the pandemic, he’s had more time to arrange his thoughts and write.
“I wrote the book in my mind long ago...When the COVID-19 hit, as a gym owner, we were down for about two months.’’
Daniels’ gym has since reopened and it’s following the state mandates that apply to it.
“The downtime gave me time to get a bunch of professional development projects done and the book was definitely one of those. I thought that if I don’t get it done now, it will probably never happen. I took advantage of the downtime to come out of things stronger than when I went into it,’’ Daniels said.
From start to finish, Daniels was in charge of the project; he was at the helm.
“I already had the outline. From there, it was about a three-month process — getting it written, coordinating with the illustrator — I definitely didn’t do the drawing — making sure the illustrations coincided with my vision of what I wanted the book to look like and the scenes I wanted depicted.
“I wanted everything grammatically and structurally correct. I independently published it and that’s what expedited the process, rather than going through a publisher. ...I wanted to be in complete control of the project. I handled the marketing and the distribution.
“The book is about Devon, his family and his pursuit to be the best athlete he can become. I wanted the book to be a blueprint. The sport doesn’t matter. It’s about achieving success and what that looks like with the hard work, the tenacity to achieve those dreams.’’
The book has what Daniels called “easy to digest life lessons.’’
“I want to instill good things in the children who are reading the book,’’ Daniels said.
The target audience is early elementary school youth, Daniels said.
“I’m trying to reach (youth) when that dream first sparks, maybe age 5 or 6 when kids are running around throwing balls, when they first get a little jersey, when their dads will put hats on them.
“This book is at the entrance point... It was an opportunity for me to reach kids who are young that those I start training.
“You are always looking for ways to reach kids and two great ways are through music and sports. ...You want to have a book that’s entertaining, but one that has value with it. You want them to be exposed to things that will open up their eyes — in order to achieve greatness, you have to see it first,’’ Daniels said.
That too comes from experience.
“With me, I saw (Chicago Bears Hall of Famer) Walter Payton when I was four-years-old. I thought he was the greatest thing ever. Then, I got my jerseys, my posters and I started dreaming,’’ Daniels said.
“You can talk to any player and our dreams started by seeing an iconic player or an iconic team. After Walter Payton, Michael Jordan became my guy. You watch how they play the game and how people respond to them,’’ Daniels said. “When I was a kid, we had the ‘Be Like Mike’ commercials. I was engaged and I had something to which I could aspire. I was hooked.
“I’m trying to show Devon on that path as he takes all the steps chasing his dream. ... (A youth) can find things in the book that will help inspire them and motivate them.’’
“The reception (to the book) has been awesome, overwhelming, flattering. I’ve been blessed in my athletic career to have accomplished some things. This has been more rewarding than anything I’ve accomplished on the athletic field,’’ Daniels said. “I’ve had people from all over the country purchasing the book, giving me feedback, sending me pictures of their kids with the book.
“As a writer, getting that feedback is cool once you put a project out.’’
The book is available to the public. It’s in school libraries in Daniels’ home area of Richmond. A future destination for sale is Barnes and Noble, he said.
Daniels’ four years at Ferrum are at his core and he took advantage of the opportunities he was given — from football, to academia, to a minor in music (Daniels is a trumpet player), to student government, to the homecoming court and working in the college’s sports information department.
“I had a complete college experience. If I had to do it over, I could have played basketball at Ferrum, but I was a dime-a-dozen (player), a six-foot guard as (football) Coach (Dave) Davis very articulately told me. I got a chance to be a pretty good football player. I think I was more talented on the football field than on the basketball court,’’ Daniels said.
“And if I’d played basketball, that may have taken away from something else.
“I was pretty much all over campus,’’ Daniels said. “I had a great experience (at Ferrum). I’m grateful and appreciative for it and humbled by it. ...It shaped me. I was able to balance multiple things and be successful in different areas. ‘’
Is there a lesson learned from those years?
“Don’t limit yourself when you are going after things,’’ Daniels said.
