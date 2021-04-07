ALL-ODAC
SOUTH BOSTON - The last time Bobby Labonte competed at South Boston Speedway was in 1991, the year he won the NASCAR Busch Grand National Seri…
HAMPDEN-SYDNEY—Junior running back Kaleb Smith, a former Franklin County prep quarterback, rushed for three touchdowns Friday night to lead Ha…
Despite finishing its first spring football regular season with consecutive setbacks, Franklin County has advanced to post-season play for the…
HUDDLESTON — Lord Botetourt extended its lead in the chase for the Blue Ridge District regular-season golf championship Tuesday at Mariners La…
Franklin County’s resuscitative powers will be on display and tested on Good Friday as the Eagles close regular-season football play against B…
A battle of undefeated Roanoke Valley Middle School District football foes came down to the closing seconds Tuesday.
FERRUM — In the final week of a six-week spring football season, Ferrum College’s Panthers and the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) are…
DALEVILLE — Lord Botetourt’s Cavaliers had their swords and sabers sharpened for a Saturday afternoon smackdown.
SALEM — Six players, each with one goal, accounted for Roanoke College’s scoring Tuesday as the Maroons bested Ferrum College, 6-2, in an Old …
EMORY—Emory & Henry College built a six-run lead Tuesday with rallies in the bottom of the seventh inning and the last of the eighth.