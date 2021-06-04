Amos makes his mark in Limited Sportsman

SOUTH BOSTON—Andrew Amos has made a lot of progress this season and is starting to hit his stride as South Boston Speedway (SBS) nears the midpoint of its 2021 season with the Saturday, June 12 running of the Halifax Insurance NASCAR Late Model Twin 75s racing program.
The Callands resident is one of the new young drivers competing at SBS this season, and he is making steady progress climbing the ranks in the track’s NASCAR Limited Sportsman Division.
Amos has logged three top-five finishes in his last four starts and has not finished outside of the top 10 through the first seven races. He sits in fourth place in the Limited Sportsman Division point standings, only three points behind third-place driver Brent Younger of South Boston.
“I had never raced anything until I bought this car two years ago,” Amos said.
“Racing looked like fun. I’ve been working two jobs for awhile, saving my money, and I decided to try it. I feel good about where we are considering how much experience I had and how much experience we had total.”
In three of his last four starts Amos has finished in the top five.
“It’s a very stout field in the Limited Sportsman Division here at South Boston Speedway,” Amos said.
“Every time I go out in practice and I’m behind somebody I can watch and see what they’re doing, and that definitely helps.
“It’s a real big learning curve,” he said.
“A lot of guys that come down here have somebody in their family or team that has raced here before and has somebody to lean on. Nobody in my family or crew has raced anything before. It’s all up to me as far as the driving part goes.”
Amos entered the 2021 season needing to gain experience with his car.
“We put a new front clip on the car this year,” Amos said.
“The car drives a little differently. All of the front geometry is different from what I had on the car last year. My dad (Allen Amos) has been going through a big learning curve keeping up with that. He’s doing a really good job.”
Amos’ recent series of solid runs is bringing him closer to the goals he has set for himself and his team this season, he said.
“When we came down here for the first two 25-lap races this year it was the first time I had been on South Boston Speedway,” Amos said.
“I just wanted to finish on the lead lap in both races, and we did. I was really happy with that. Now, I want to get on the podium at least one night, be in the top three, so I can tell everyone about my good sponsors and the people that helped get me here.”
