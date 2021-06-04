Amos makes his mark in Limited Sportsman

“It’s a real big learning curve,” he said.

“A lot of guys that come down here have somebody in their family or team that has raced here before and has somebody to lean on. Nobody in my family or crew has raced anything before. It’s all up to me as far as the driving part goes.”

Amos entered the 2021 season needing to gain experience with his car.

“We put a new front clip on the car this year,” Amos said.

“The car drives a little differently. All of the front geometry is different from what I had on the car last year. My dad (Allen Amos) has been going through a big learning curve keeping up with that. He’s doing a really good job.”

Amos’ recent series of solid runs is bringing him closer to the goals he has set for himself and his team this season, he said.

“When we came down here for the first two 25-lap races this year it was the first time I had been on South Boston Speedway,” Amos said.

“I just wanted to finish on the lead lap in both races, and we did. I was really happy with that. Now, I want to get on the podium at least one night, be in the top three, so I can tell everyone about my good sponsors and the people that helped get me here.”

Editor’s Note: Joe Chandler is the Public Relation Director at South Boston Speedway