An eighth-place finish in ODAC is predicted for Ferrum

FOREST - Reigning league champion Randolph-Macon College is the preseason favorite to capture this year's Old Dominion Athletic Conference men's basketball title according to a preseason coaches poll released Wednesday.
The Yellow Jackets are a year removed from a 28-2 finish, which included two victories in the NCAA Division III tournament before the event was canceled prior to the "Sweet 16'' because of the COVID-19 pandemic. At the end of the season, the Yellow Jackets were ranked No. 3 nationally.
The Yellow Jackets were 15-1 in conference play last season, losing only to Guilford (N.C.) College, which won the 2019 league title and advanced to the "Elite Eight'' of the Division III tournament.
Randolph-Macon garnered 10 first-place votes and 142 points in the poll.
Conference play begins Saturday.
The Yellow Jackets, ranked No. 1 in Basketball Times Preseason Top 20, visit William P. Swartz Gymnasium for their league opener, a 2 p.m. matinee against Ferrum College, which was tabbed for an eighth-place finish in the poll.
The Panthers, who are in their third season of ODAC play, finished 15-12 last season and reached the quarterfinals of the league's postseason tournament.
Ferrum received 64 points.
Virginia Wesleyan University, last year's conference runner-up, is ranked second in the poll. The Marlins received three first-place votes and 135 points.
Ranked third through seventh are Washington and Lee University (110 points), Roanoke College (102 points), University of Lynchburg (101 points), Guilford (99 points) and Hampden-Sydney College (82 points).
Ranked ninth through 13th are Bridgewater College (60 points), Shenandoah University (35 points), Emory & Henry College (33 points), Randolph College (28 points) and Eastern Mennonite University (23 points).
Only the top four teams qualify for conference postseason play this season; the tournament is being contested at campus sites rather than its traditional venue, the Salem Civic Center.
The tournament champion receives the ODAC's automatic berth in the Division III tournament.
Ferrum's first four conference opponents - Randolph-Macon (home), Roanoke (away), Washington and Lee (away) and Hampden-Sydney (home) each was picked ahead of the Panthers in the poll.
Besides Randolph-Macon and Hampden-Sydney, Ferrum entertains Bridgewater, Eastern Mennonite, Emory & Henry and Virginia Wesleyan.
Besides Roanoke and Washington and Lee, Ferrum visits Lynchburg, Shenandoah, Randolph and Guilford.
Ferrum (1-1) opened its season last week with two games against former USA South Athletic Conference rival William Peace University; the Panthers won by three points (76-73) on the road and lost by eight points (93-85) at home.
Randolph-Macon is scheduled to open its season with a non-conference game against Bridgewater.