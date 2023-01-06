An exclusive Division III slate awaits Panthers

FERRUM—Ferrum College’s football team opens in 2023 season with a trip to Ohio and faces an exclusive NCAA Division III schedule which was not the case during the Panthers’ 1-9 finish a year ago.

Last year, Ferrum opened against Division II the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, which won by a 41-9 count.

This year, Muskingum University, which defeated the Panthers, 31-3, at W.B. Adams Stadium is the season opening opponent.

Former USA South Athletic Conference foe North Carolina Wesleyan returns to Ferrum’s slate and is the Panthers’ opponent for the home opener.

LaGrange (Ga.) College, also a former USA South foe, provides the opposition for Ferrum in week three.

After an open date, the Panthers begin Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) play at home againt Shenandoah University.

Then, the Panthers face Hampden-Sydney College and Washington and Lee University on the road on consecutive October Saturdays.

Ferrum’s fourth league game is against Guilford (N.C.) College, the only team the Panthers conquered a year ago, at Adams Stadium.

The Panthers finish the season with a visit to Bridgewater College, a home game against reigning ODAC champio Randolph-Macon College and a visit to Averett University.

Ferrum’s margin of defeat last year was 21.7 points; Ferrum was outscored 333 (33.3 average) -162 (16.2 average).

Ferrum was shut out once (by Shenandoah) and held to single digits by three opponents (UVa.-Wise, Muskingum and Washington and Lee.

The Panthers bring a three-game losing streak into the 2023 season and did not win a game Adams Stadium last season, losing all five outings (Muskingum, Hampden-Sydney, Washington and Lee, Bridgewater and Averett).

Four of the Panthers’ final six games are on the road.

Start times for this year’s games have not been set.

This year’s opponents hail from four states: Virginia (6), North Carolina (2), Georgia (1) and Ohio (1)

Opponents for Homecoming and Hall of Fame Day have not been announced. Randolph-Macon is the Senior Day foe.

FERRUM COLLEGE 2023

FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT

Sept. 2 @Muskingum (Ohio) University

Sept. 9 North Carolina Wesleyan College

Sept. 16 LaGrange (Ga.) College

Sept. 23 Open

Sept. 30 Shenandoah University*

Oct. 7 @Hampden-Sydney College*

Oct. 14 @Washington and Lee University*

Oct. 21 Guilford (N.C.) College*

Oct. 28 @Bridgewater College*

Nov. 4 Randolph-Macon College*%5E

Nov. 11 @Averett University*

All home games are played at W.B. Adams Stadium

*Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) game.

%5ESenior Day