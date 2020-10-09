And on the third day, Eagles win 27-20

It may have taken Franklin County three days, but the Eagles will take their second 2-0 start in as many years into their first road game of the season.

Courtesy of a 20-point third quarter, FCHS overcame two nights of postponements and two, first-half deficits to defeat visiting Magna Vista 27-20 Tuesday before a home audience at Cy Dillon Stadium/Fred M. Brown Field, most of whom waited as long to view the game as the Eagles and Warriors waited to play it.

At game’s end, first-year Eagles sideline boss Billy Miles didn’t talk about his club’s 2-0 start, nor did he mention the relief he must have felt to finally play a contest that was interrupted twice by lightning and rains.

Instead, he chose to emphasize one nine-letter word: character.

“I thought the young men of Franklin County literally took a step forward,’’ Miles said. “I’m proud of our coaches and I’m proud of our fans for hanging in there. When our kids walked out there (to the field), they were not expecting to see many fans and lo and behold, there they sat. Our fans have been very, very good to us.