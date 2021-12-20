 Skip to main content
WOMEN'S COLLEGE WRESTLING

Anderson claims runner-up finish at Emory & Henry

Ferrum College senior Katrina  Anderson puts the finishing touches on her opponent during a bout at 136 pounds at a recent home dual match.

 STEVEN MARSH PHOTO

EMORY -  Katrina Anderson captured runner-up accolades in the 136-pound weight class for Ferrum College's women's wrestling team at the Wasps Women's  Wrestling Open this past weekend at Emory & Henry College.

Anderson, a senior from  King George finished with a 1-1 record; her lone will was by technical fall, 12-1, over Kathe Wilken-Yoder of Limestone (S.C.) University.

Also for the Panthers, Ryann Tyree placed fifth at 170 pounds; she was 1-3, and Gabby Mendoza was 0-5 at 191 pounds.

Ferrum placed sixth out of seven teams.

Limestone claimed top team laurels with 55 points, followed by King (Tenn.) University with 54, Greensboro (N.C.) College with 20. St. Andrews (N.C.) College University with 16, Emory & Henry with 13, Ferrum with 7 and Lincoln Memorial (Tenn.) University with 7.

"We competed hard, but did not achieve all of our goals. We will reflect and make the appropriate adjustments to have a strong second semester of competition,'' Ferrum head coach Logan Meister said.

"The highlight for us was Katrina's runner-up finish.''

Ferrum's next tournament is the Tornado Open, set for Jan. 16, 2022 in Bristol, Tenn.

King is the host school.

