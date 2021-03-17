Anderson, Dudley duo wins Par 3 title

The team of Marty Anderson and Ethan Dudley has won the championship of Willow Creek Country Club’s Spring Par 3 tournament, staged this past weekend.
Anderson and Dudley defeated Chris Stone and Jeff Largen for the championship.
In the second flight, the duo of Dave and Will Aveline claimed top honors over the teams of Gary Stoneman and Billy Kingery and Davy and Ronnie Mitchell, which tied for second.
In the third flight, Steve Dillon and Arnie Arrington finished first, while David Dillon and Cooper Woolson came in second.
In the fourth flight, Joe Pratt and Bill Coppins captured first-place laurels, while the twosomes of Herbie Altice and Matt Hall and Keith Hubbard and Phillip Bruce tied for second.
Willow Creek’s next tournament is the Swing Into Spring, Saturday, March 27.
Aveline scores ace
at Willow CreekBrenda Aveline made a hole-in-one while playing at Willow Creek Country Club on Thursday, March 4.
Aveline used a 3-wood to ace the No. 8 hole.
Witnesses were Dave Aveline, Joe Pratt and Ryan Miller.
Benefit tournament
is SaturdayThe third annual SML Sandlot golf tournament is Saturday, March 20 at Willow Creek Country Club.
Shot-gun start tee times are 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
The tournament is a fundraiser for the SML Sandlot Travel Baseball Organization which sponsors teams in four age divisions: 8U, 10U, 12U and 13U.
Funds raised are for ther spring/summer season and are applied to insurance and tournament costs.
Cost is $240 for a team of four players.
For an additional $10, players receive one mulligan for use on the front and back sides of the course, one red tee and one string for putting.
Also, there will be longest drive and closest to the pin contests, putting games for cash and 50/50 and door prize drawings.
Hole sponsorships are available at a cost of $50 for one hole or $100 for three holes. Name of business and logo, contact name and contact number must be provided to Matt Conley by email: conley0925@yahoo.com .
For information, call Conley (540) 420-9958, Josh Herman (540) 797-8494 or Brandon Meador (540) 484-3890.