Anderson, Dudley duo wins Par 3 title

is SaturdayThe third annual SML Sandlot golf tournament is Saturday, March 20 at Willow Creek Country Club.

Shot-gun start tee times are 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The tournament is a fundraiser for the SML Sandlot Travel Baseball Organization which sponsors teams in four age divisions: 8U, 10U, 12U and 13U.

Funds raised are for ther spring/summer season and are applied to insurance and tournament costs.

Cost is $240 for a team of four players.

For an additional $10, players receive one mulligan for use on the front and back sides of the course, one red tee and one string for putting.

Also, there will be longest drive and closest to the pin contests, putting games for cash and 50/50 and door prize drawings.

Hole sponsorships are available at a cost of $50 for one hole or $100 for three holes. Name of business and logo, contact name and contact number must be provided to Matt Conley by email: conley0925@yahoo.com .

For information, call Conley (540) 420-9958, Josh Herman (540) 797-8494 or Brandon Meador (540) 484-3890.