Andy Andrews Memorial tees off Monday
HARDY - The 12th annual Andy Andrews Memorial Fall Fling golf tournament tees off Monday at The Westlake Golf and Country Club in Hardy

Registration and lunch are scheduled for 11:30 a.m. and precede at 1 p.m. shot-gun start.

The tournament is sponsored and staged by Bethlehem United Methodist Church of Moneta.

Proceeds benefit the following local charities: Lake Christian Ministries, SML Good Neighbors, Henry Fork Service Center, Bedford Domestic Violence Services, Bethlehem United Methodist Church Preschool, Franklin County Family Resource Center, Hope to Walk and Food for Kids Weekend Pack-a Sack.

