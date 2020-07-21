Wright competes for West All-Stars

From STAFF REPORTS

LYNCHBURG — Rising Franklin County senior Jared Wright competed for the West All-Stars in this past weekend’s Commonwealth Games of Virginia All-Star Baseball tournament at Liberty University.

Wright, who played first base for the West, collected one hit — a double — in seven official plate appearances in the tournament.

The West squad finished 1-3 in the three-day event with its lone victory coming over the North All-Stars, which captured the gold medal by besting the East All-Stars, 8-3, Sunday.

The West dropped a 7-3 decision to the Central All-Stars in extra innings in Sunday’s bronze medal contest.

In pool play, the West dropped a pair of two-run decisions to the Central and the East before besting the North in its final game prior to the medal round.

Former William Byrd head baseball coach Rodney Spradlin was the skipper for the West squad. His assistants were Neil Zimmerman, Randy Boone and Ryan Gilleland.

Zimmerman, Byrd’s head coach, is a former standout player for the Terriers and for Ferrum College.

TOURNAMENT SCORES:

POOL PLAY- Central 12, West 10; North 13, East 9; North 8, Central 6; East 8, West 6; East 12, Central 5; West 17, North 8.

MEDAL PLAY- Central 7, West 3 (bronze); North 8, East 3 (gold).

Annual Christian Heritage golf tournament is Aug. 8

HARDY — Christian Heritage Academy is hosting its annual golf tournament fundraiser Saturday, Aug. 8 at The Westlake Golf and Country Club.

Proceeds from the tournament benefit the school’s athletic program.