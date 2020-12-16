Annual Christmas Toy Drive is considered a success

MARTINSVILLE – Martinsville Speedway held its 26th annual Christmas Toy Drive to benefit the Grace Network of Martinsville and Henry County on Friday, Dec. 4.
Thanks to the tremendous support of the community and partners the Christmas Toy Drive raised $12,350 along with hundreds of toys to be distributed to families in need this holiday season.
“In this unprecedented year, I’ll never forget how our community rallied together to support those in need for the Christmas Toy Drive,” said Martinsville President Clay Campbell.
“Thanks to the citizens of Martinsville and Henry County and our valued Martinsville Speedway partners for donating to support our efforts with the Grace Network to help families this holiday season.”
The Christmas Toy Drive welcomed the greater Martinsville region to donate an unwrapped toy or $20 for the opportunity to drive laps around the track in their personal vehicles.
In addition to hundreds of members of the community, AEP, Bassett Furniture, Campbell Family Foundation, Clarence’s Steakhouse, Raceway Ministries, and Williams Auction Company all made significant contributions to the Christmas Toy Drive. The monetary and toy donations will impact more than 700 youth through the Grace Network of Martinsville and Henry County.
“Once again, we are so grateful to Martinsville Speedway for hosting the annual Christmas Toy Drive. This year has been challenging on so many levels, but the steadfast commitment of our community holds true as we work together to make sure the kids are served,” said Tracy Hinchcliff, executive director, Grace Network of Martinsville and Henry County.
“I can’t imagine being a kid this year, having to learn and function in a different way and for so many, with parents facing financial challenges, the need was greater than ever before.
“We are so pleased with the outcome of the Christmas Toy Drive, along with being filled with appreciation for all of the volunteers for Grace Network and staff at the Speedway. Without all of these ‘Santa’s Helpers’, we could not make this happen.”
The donated toys and monetary donations will be distributed to more than 700 area youth through the Grace Network of Martinsville and Henry County, which is a faith-based, first-stop center for resources for families in crisis.
The organization supports those in the community who need support to keep a roof over their heads, homes warm and lighted, and food on the table with short-term assistance and long-term solutions.
To learn more about the Grace Network of Martinsville and Henry County, visit gracenetworkmhc.org.
For more than 26 years, the Christmas Toy Drive has impacted more than 10,000 area youth with gifts to unwrap on Christmas morning in Martinsville and Henry County.
The Christmas Toy Drive is one of the most popular annual events in the greater Martinsville region as residents from Henry County and the surrounding counties in Virginia and North Carolina come to support those in need in the community.
Martinsville 2021 SeasonThe NASCAR spring race weekend will be under the lights for three days of night racing action with the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 NASCAR Cup Series race on Saturday, April 10, 2021, NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Friday, April 9, 2021, and NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race on Thursday, April 8, 2021.
Martinsville will host the penultimate races of the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series for the second consecutive season.
On Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, the Cup Series will set the field for the Championship 4 in the Xfinity 500 Playoff race. On Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, Martinsville will host a doubleheader with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and Xfinity Series Playoff races.
The ValleyStar Credit Union 300, the nation’s biggest, richest and most prestigious NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race, returns for an evening of intense competition at Martinsville on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.
The race will include two 50-lap heat races followed by the 200-lap feature with a 40-car starting field.
Start times and television networks for the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will be announced at a later date.
