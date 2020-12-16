Annual Christmas Toy Drive is considered a success

MARTINSVILLE – Martinsville Speedway held its 26th annual Christmas Toy Drive to benefit the Grace Network of Martinsville and Henry County on Friday, Dec. 4.

Thanks to the tremendous support of the community and partners the Christmas Toy Drive raised $12,350 along with hundreds of toys to be distributed to families in need this holiday season.

“In this unprecedented year, I’ll never forget how our community rallied together to support those in need for the Christmas Toy Drive,” said Martinsville President Clay Campbell.

“Thanks to the citizens of Martinsville and Henry County and our valued Martinsville Speedway partners for donating to support our efforts with the Grace Network to help families this holiday season.”

The Christmas Toy Drive welcomed the greater Martinsville region to donate an unwrapped toy or $20 for the opportunity to drive laps around the track in their personal vehicles.

In addition to hundreds of members of the community, AEP, Bassett Furniture, Campbell Family Foundation, Clarence’s Steakhouse, Raceway Ministries, and Williams Auction Company all made significant contributions to the Christmas Toy Drive. The monetary and toy donations will impact more than 700 youth through the Grace Network of Martinsville and Henry County.