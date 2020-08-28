Annual paddleboard race is September 19

MONETA — Smith Mountain Lake Community Park is hosting the eighth annual Smith Mountain Lake Stand Up Paddleboard race, Saturday September 19.
The race begins at 9: 30 a.m.
On-site registration starts at 8: 30 a.m.
Cost is $30 or $40 day of the race.
All pre-registered participants get a shirt.
All ages are eligible to compete in the race.
COVID-19 best practices will be maintained.
The running start begins on the sandy community park beach. Racers will paddle to and around a small island for a distance of approximately two or four miles; surfski is six miles.
An awards ceremony follows the race.
Mountain 2 Island Paddleboards, Kayaks & Boat Rentals will be available to rent SUP’s for racers who may prefer a different board.
The event is staged by the Franklin County Department of Parks and Recreation.
Eagle Strut 5K road race is September 12 at the high school
Franklin County’s Senior Class is staging the seventh annual Eagle Strut 5K Saturday, Sept. 12.
The 3.1-mile race, which takes the starter’s gun at 8 a.m. from the high school in front of the Roy Morris Law Building (in front of the former Hardee’s) serves as a fundraiser for the senior class.
Schools in Franklin County open the week of the race.
“Right now, we are scheduled for a normal (race), but we may have to switch to a virtual (one), but it will occur with awards being (presented),’’ said Jennifer Bennett, senior class faculty advisor..
“If (the race) stays normal, participants can wear masks until the race starts, then take them off to run,’’ Bennett said.
The race takes participants around the town of Rocky Mount. The course challenges both novice and advanced runners.
Proceeds help offset senior class activity costs and provide aid to our seniors who are most in need. No refunds will be given.
After the start, runners will take a right on to Tanyard Road, a left on to Pell Avenue, a right on to Greer Lane, a left on to North Main Street, a left on to Tanyard Road and finish at the high school.
David Carter, a rising senior who competes in cross country and track and field, is the reigning men’s 5K champion and Chekka Lash, a former FCHS track and cross country standout, is the reigning women’s 5K titleholder.
Other past 5K champions are Clayton Stanford (men’s) and Taylor Jones (women’s) in 2018; Dustin Spivey (men’s) and Pam Rickard (women’s) in 2017; Carter (men’s) and Lash (women’s) in 2016; Quint Seagle (men’s) and Julia Garcia (women’s) in 2015; and Mark Joyce (men’s) and Emily Burgess (women’s) in 2014.
From 2014-2017, a 10K (6.2-miles) race was contested.
Past winners are Dustin Spivey (men’s) and Amanda Rucker (women’s) in 2014; Luke Erikson (men’s) and Martina Stevens (women’s) in 2015; Rob Prom (men’s) and Molly Philpott (women’s) in 2016; and Rob Prom (men’s) and Mary Ellen Philpott (women’s) in 2017.
To register, visit runroanoke.com and search for the Eagle Strut 5K link.
Also, for information, contact Bennett by email: jennifer.bennett@frco.k12.va.us .
Franklin County seeks nominations for HOF class
Franklin County High School is accepting nominations for its Sports Hall of Fame (HOF) Class of 2020.
Applications are available on line, in the high school’s athletic office or at the school division’s Central Office.
Deadline to submit completed packages runs through September.
The induction ceremony is held annually during the school’s football season, but since the 2020 campaign has been postponed, a new date for the ceremony will be announced.
The school inducted its inaugural Hall of Fame class in 2018 and the second class in 2019.
Fifteen individuals, eight from the inaugural class and seven from the second class, are enshrined in the Hall of Fame.
The Hall of Fame honors individuals who have made outstanding contributions to athletics at FCHS.
A selection committee will review the nominations and choose the inductees.
Principal Joh Crutchfield and Athletic Direcrtor Crystal Worley are members of the committee.
A nominee must have been a player, coach, administrator or contributor.
The nominee should have made a worthy contribution to the success of the Eagles’ athletic program and should be a good representative of Franklin County athletics through his or her life with high moral and ethical standards.
Former athletes must be FCHS graduates and must be 10 years removed from high school to be eligible.
The inductees are required to provide memorabilia that will be displayed for one year from the date of induction.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!