Annual Stand Up Paddleboard race is September 19 at SML

MONETA — Smith Mountain Lake Community Park is hosting the eighth annual Smith Mountain Lake Stand Up Paddleboard race, Saturday September 19.
The race begins at 9: 30 a.m.
On-site registration starts at 8: 30 a.m.
Cost is $30 or $40 day of the race.
All pre-registered participants get a shirt.
All ages are eligible to compete in the race.
COVID-19 best practices will be maintained.
The running start begins on the sandy community park beach. Racers will paddle to and around a small island for a distance of approximately two or four miles; surfski is six miles.
An awards ceremony follows the race.
Mountain 2 Island Paddleboards, Kayaks & Boat Rentals will be available to rent SUP’s for racers who may prefer a different board.
The Westlake is the host course for the SML Invitational tournament
HARDY — Registration is open for the Smith Mountain Lake Invitational golf tournament.
The one-day, 18-hole, stroke-play tournament is sponsored and staged annually by the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce (SMLRCC).
The tournament is slated for The Westlake Golf and Country Club, Friday, August 28.
The tournament was postponed from its earlier, original scheduled date because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The annual Smith Mountain Lake Invitational golf tournament is an excellent way to showcase companies, meet new business prospects and entertain top clients — all while enjoying a day of relaxation on one of the area’s finest golf courses,” SMLRCC Executive Director Christopher Finley said.
Format is Captain’s Choice.
Lunch is scheduled for 11 a.m., followed by warm-up on the driving range and putting green before the 1 p.m. shot-gun start.
Prizes are to be presented to the top three teams and the winners of the men’s and women’s longest drive and closest to the pin contests following the conclusion of tournament play.
Finley said SMLRCC is working with management at The Westlake Golf and Country Club to follow the required Phase Three guidelines to ensure the safety of players, staff, and volunteers.
Sponsorship opportunities are available at a variety of levels starting at $125 on a first-come, first-served basis.
For more information or to sign up, log on to www.visitsmithmountainlake.com/sml-invitational-golf-tournament or contact Cheryl Ward, events director, (540) 721-1203 or cward@visitsmithmountainlake.com.
Eagle Strut 5K road race is September 12
Franklin County’s Senior Class is staging the seventh annual Eagle Strut 5K Saturday, Sept. 12.
The 3.1-mile race, which takes the starter’s gun at 8 a.m. from the high school in front of the Roy Morris Law Building (in front of the former Hardee’s) serves as a fundraiser for the senior class.
Schools in Franklin County open the week of the race.
“Right now, we are scheduled for a normal (race), but we may have to switch to a virtual (one), but it will occur with awards being (presented),’’ said Jennifer Bennett, senior class faculty advisor..
“If (the race) stays normal, participants can wear masks until the race starts, then take them off to run,’’ Bennett said.
The race takes participants around the town of Rocky Mount. The course challenges both novice and advanced runners.
Proceeds help offset senior class activity costs and provide aid to our seniors who are most in need. No refunds will be given.
After the start, runners will take a right on to Tanyard Road, a left on to Pell Avenue, a right on to Greer Lane, a left on to North Main Street, a left on to Tanyard Road and finish at the high school.
David Carter, a rising senior who competes in cross country and track and field, is the reigning men’s 5K champion and Chekka Lash, a former FCHS track and cross country standout, is the reigning women’s 5K titleholder.
Other past 5K champions are Clayton Stanford (men’s) and Taylor Jones (women’s) in 2018; Dustin Spivey (men’s) and Pam Rickard (women’s) in 2017; Carter (men’s) and Lash (women’s) in 2016; Quint Seagle (men’s) and Julia Garcia (women’s) in 2015; and Mark Joyce (men’s) and Emily Burgess (women’s) in 2014.
From 2014-2017, a 10K (6.2-miles) race was contested.
Past winners are Dustin Spivey (men’s) and Amanda Rucker (women’s) in 2014; Luke Erikson (men’s) and Martina Stevens (women’s) in 2015; Rob Prom (men’s) and Molly Philpott (women’s) in 2016; and Rob Prom (men’s) and Mary Ellen Philpott (women’s) in 2017.
To register, visit runroanoke.com and search for the Eagle Strut 5K link.
Also, for information, contact Bennett by email: jennifer.bennett@frco.k12.va.us .
Franklin County seeks nominations for 2020 Hall of Fame class
Franklin County High School is accepting nominations for its Sports Hall of Fame (HOF) Class of 2020.
Applications are available on line, in the high school’s athletic office or at the school division’s Central Office.
Deadline to submit completed packages has been extended through September.
The induction ceremony is held annually during the school’s football season, but since the 2020 campaign has been postponed, a new date for the ceremony will be announced.
A condensed football season is to begin in February.
The school inducted its inaugural Hall of Fame class in 2018 and the second class in 2019.
Fifteen individuals, eight from the inaugural class and seven from the second class, are enshrined in the Hall of Fame.
The Hall of Fame honors individuals who have made outstanding contributions to athletics at FCHS.
A selection committee that includes FCHS Athletic Director Crystal Worley and Principal Jon Crutchfield will review the nominations and choose the inductees.
A nominee must have been a player, coach, administrator or contributor.
The nominee should have made a worthy contribution to the success of the Eagles’ athletic program and should be a good representative of Franklin County athletics through his or her life with high moral and ethical standards.
Former athletes must be FCHS graduates and must be 10 years removed from high school to be eligible for nomination.
The inductees are required to provide memorabilia that will be displayed for one year from the date of induction.
