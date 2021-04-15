April fishing report

Best areas will be in the mid- to the lower sections of the lake.

Most smallmouth will start spawning later this month.

Cloudy days are good times to try.

Light line will help to catch more fish.

Striped bass

Fishing for stripers will be good this month.

Stripers will be caught in the mid- to lower sections of the lake and in the larger creeks.

Best lures to use at night are shallow running red fins, top water lures and Zoom flukes fished on 1/4- to 3/8-ounce lead heads.

The best depths will be from near the surface to 40 feet.

Most stripers will spawn later this month.

Try to find areas with the largest concentrations of baitfish.

Fishing at night later this month will be the best time to catch stripers.

Some schools will surface later this month.

Live bait fished on planer boards and down lines will work this month.

Crappie