April fishing report

Fishing has been fair the past few weeks.
Weather fronts have caused the water temperature to remain relatively low for this time of year.
Baitfish will start to move into the shallow water as the water temperature rises.
Most species of fish will start spawning this month.
Largemouth bass
Fishing for largemouth bass has been excellent the past few weeks.
Best lures are jigs, drop shot rigs, wacky worms, senkos, crank baits, swim baits, Ned rigs, topwater lures and Alabama rigs.
Most largemouth will be caught on secondary points, in shallow coves, around stumps and docks. Best depths will be from 2 to 10 feet.
Largemouth will start to feed at night this month when the baitfish move up to spawn.
Rip rap banks, stumps and shallow brush are a key factor to finding them. Please practice catch and release when the largemouth are spawning.
Smallmouth bass
Fishing for smallmouth bass will be good this month.
Best areas will be rocks, stumps and secondary points. Best lures will be jig and pig, Ned rigs, hair jigs, topwater lures and square-bill crank baits.
Best areas will be in the mid- to the lower sections of the lake.
Most smallmouth will start spawning later this month.
Cloudy days are good times to try.
Light line will help to catch more fish.
Striped bass
Fishing for stripers will be good this month.
Stripers will be caught in the mid- to lower sections of the lake and in the larger creeks.
Best lures to use at night are shallow running red fins, top water lures and Zoom flukes fished on 1/4- to 3/8-ounce lead heads.
The best depths will be from near the surface to 40 feet.
Most stripers will spawn later this month.
Try to find areas with the largest concentrations of baitfish.
Fishing at night later this month will be the best time to catch stripers.
Some schools will surface later this month.
Live bait fished on planer boards and down lines will work this month.
Crappie
Fishing for crappie has been excellent.
Crappie will be spawning this month and will be found at 2 to 10 feet.
Best areas will be in the main creeks around docks, fallen trees, stumps and brush piles.
Small live minnows and 1½- to 2-inch tubes or shad-shaped plastic lures fished on 1/32- to 1/16-ounce lead heads will work best to catch them.
Always use light line.
Tips of the month
Night will be one of the best times to catch fish in shallow water areas as the baitfish start to spawn.
The fish will move to shallow areas to spawn because of the warmer water temperature.
Wear a life jacket and never fish alone at night or cold days.
Keep running lights on after dark.
Remember to practice catch and release and take a youth fishing.
Editor's Note: Capt. Dale Wilson is a fishing guide on Smith Mountain Lake.