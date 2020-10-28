Arrington, Gardner claim top 10 finishes

WAYNESBORO—Christian Heritage Academy’s (CHA) boys middle school cross country team placed two of its runners among the top 10 finishers and two others helped comprise a top 16 quartet Saturday in the Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA) state meet at Coyner Springs Park.
The Knights finished fourth in a field of six teams with 73 points.
Grace Christian School captured the championship with 46 points, followed by Faith Christian School-Roanoke (57) in second and Southwest Virginia Academy (58) in third.
Roanoke Valley Christian (116) came in fifth and Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy (SMLCA) (149) was sixth.
Each of the top four teams had multiple top 10 finishers.
Faith Christian School teammates Benja Bravo and Kiran Yoder, both eighth-graders, battled for the win with Bravo claiming victory by a tenth of a second: 12:41.3 to 12:41.4.
Chase Arrington, a seventh grader, paced the Knights’ effort with a sixth-place finish in the two-mile race in 13:21.2, while Wyatt Gardner, a seventh-grader, placed 10th in 13:43.1.
Gardner has placed in the top 10 in each of the last three state meets; he was seventh in 2018 when the race was staged on this course and fourth in 2019 when the race was contested on CHA’s home layout.
Eli Weems, a seventh-grader took 13th in 14:04.8 and Lucas King, a fifth-grader, was 16th in 14:14.6.
Heath Spencer (16:52.6), a fifth-grader, and Aydin Gardner (17:12.8), an eighth-grader, were 38th and 41st in a 52-runner field and Yobani Rodriguez (18:57.8) was 45th.
Nehemiah Ramaker (14:43.8) was the Ospreys’ top finisher in 20th and Stacey Beverely (14:50.5) finished 22nd.
Peyton Ewing (18:12.3) came in 43rd, Grayson Fleener (19:09.8) was 46th and Robert Robertson (25:00.3) was 51st.
Ramaker and Beverley are eighth graders; Ewing and Fleener are fifth graders; and Robertson is a seventh grader.
Thirty-nine runners competed in the girls two-mile race.
Selah Bach (19:07.3) was 28th for the Ospreys and Chelsea Chattin (19:12.6) was 31st.
Southwest Virginia Academy (29) won the team championship. Grace Christian (54) was second, followed by Roanoke Valley Christian (60) and Blue Ridge Christian (94) was fourth.
Jasliene Flanders of Southwest Virginia Academy won the race in. 14:08.4.
In the girls varsity 5K, sophomore Alexis Teter placed 11th for SMLCA in 24:13.1.
Twenty-seven runners competed for the individual victory.
Priscilla Keller of Roanoke Valley Christian finished first in. 20:31.7.
Grace Christian (30) won the championship. Southwest Virginia Academy (37) was second and Roanoke Valley Christian (63) was third.
The Knights had two runners in a 47-runner boys varsity 5K field: freshman Paul Hicks (26:08.0) in 36th and junior Austin Spence (43:00.7) in 47th.
Five teams competed for the championship won by Southwest Virginia Academy with 28 points.
Placing second was Regents School of Charlottesville with 64 points, followed by Grace Christian (73), Faith Christian (81) and SMLCA (104).
Jonah Petri of Faith Christian won the race in 16:27.3.
Reid Ferguson, a sophomore, finished 15th for the Ospreys in 21:01.2 and Daniel Gault (21:10.2) came in 17th.
Also for SMLCA, senior Mason Neighbors(22:15.9) was 24th, sophomore Bryan Giese (23:03.7) was 28th and junior Ben Roberson (24:38.9) was 33rd.
The National Association of Christian Athletics (NACA) national championships are scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 14 in Dayton, Tenn.
