Arrington, Gardner claim top 10 finishes

WAYNESBORO—Christian Heritage Academy’s (CHA) boys middle school cross country team placed two of its runners among the top 10 finishers and two others helped comprise a top 16 quartet Saturday in the Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA) state meet at Coyner Springs Park.

The Knights finished fourth in a field of six teams with 73 points.

Grace Christian School captured the championship with 46 points, followed by Faith Christian School-Roanoke (57) in second and Southwest Virginia Academy (58) in third.

Roanoke Valley Christian (116) came in fifth and Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy (SMLCA) (149) was sixth.

Each of the top four teams had multiple top 10 finishers.

Faith Christian School teammates Benja Bravo and Kiran Yoder, both eighth-graders, battled for the win with Bravo claiming victory by a tenth of a second: 12:41.3 to 12:41.4.

Chase Arrington, a seventh grader, paced the Knights’ effort with a sixth-place finish in the two-mile race in 13:21.2, while Wyatt Gardner, a seventh-grader, placed 10th in 13:43.1.