The duo of Arnie Arrington and Luke Hoffman captured top honors in the first flight of Willow Creek Country Club’s Swing into Spring golf tournament for 2023.

Arrington and Hoffman bested the team of Dave Aveline and Steve Keener which finished second.

In the second flight, Jeremy and Jackson Spence were victorious, while Mike Smith and Everett Wilson placed second.

In the third flight, Herbie Altice and Elbert Foley were the winners, while Mike Brooks and Bryan (Smurf) Morgan came in second.

Willow Creek’s next tournament is its annual Member-Guest, set for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, June 9, 10 and 11.

Registration closes Friday, June 2.

Registration forms are available in the pro shop.

Teams tie for Mixed Couples crownThe teams of Dave and Brenda Aveline and Elbert Foley and Betty Compton tied for top accolades in the 2023 Mixed Couples golf tournament at Willow Creek Country Club.

Each team carded a 59.

Finishing in second place were the teams of Herbie Altice and Ashley Keith and Robbie and Chelsey Wright with a pair of 64s.

Placing third were the twosomes of Tony Hutchins and Kristen Birkmeier and David and Beverly Woody with a pair of 65s.

J.A.K.E.S. Event

is SaturdaySONTAG—The annual J.A.K.E.S. (Juniors Acquiring Knowledge, Ethics and Sportsmanship) Event, presented by the Franklin County Longbeards, the local chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF), is set for Saturday at the Franklin County Recreation Park.

The event begins at 9 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m and is for ages 17 and younger.

There is no cost to attend.

Youth will have the opportunity to try outdoor activities such as archery, fishing, canoeing and shooting.

For information, call Tim Burton, (540-483-3041) or April Stovall, (540-420-6347).

SML Beach opens May 27MONETA—Smith Mountain Lake Community Park Beach opens for the summer Saturday, May 27.

The beach is open daily until Tuesday, Aug. 8 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

From Saturday, Aug. 12 to Monday, Sept. 4, the beach is open only on weekends.

Cost is $3 per person and ages 3 and younger are admitted free.

The beach is only open when lifeguards are on duty and swimming is only permitted in the designated swim area.

Those who plan to bring a large group of visitors are asked to call the Franklin County Department of Parks and Recreation, (540) 483-9293.

Youth Mountain

Bike Race is setSIX-MILE POST—The Franklin County Mountain Bike Club is hosting its second free youth timed bike race Saturday, May 27 at Waid Recreation Area and Sports Complex.

The race will have a start-finish gate and the course will be fully marked.

Prizes will be presented to all participants in the non-competitive race.

Mayfield wins at Franklin County SpeedwayCALLAWAY—Former NASCAR Cup Series campaigner Jeremy Mayfield captured the checkered flag in the first of two Grand Super National Series races Saturday, May 13 at Franklin County Speedway.

Joe Wilders won the series second race.

Other winners were Anthony Barrett (Rookie), David Duncan (Mini Stock), James Folds (Legends), Thomas Hensley (Renegade Sportsman) and Wes Givens in three races (Bootleggers, Stock 4 and Stock 6).