Related to this story

Most Popular

UNDEFEATED SEASON

UNDEFEATED SEASON

Franklin County's 2023 junior varsity softball team has completed an undefeated  (19-0) season after blanking Northside, 15-0,at Lynn Richmond…

Eagles drop consecutive games

Eagles drop consecutive games

Franklin County’s varsity softball team lost back-to-back games Monday and Tuesday, falling in non-league play to Blacksburg, 3-2, and to Blue…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio