Arthur captures SML's Big Bass tournament
Arthur captures SML's Big Bass tournament

  • Updated
MONETA—The Big Bass Tour made a late October stop at Smith Mountain Lake and angler Randy Arthur claimed top honors in a three-day tournament.

Arthur landed a bass that tipped the scales at 7.39 pounds to capture the victory.

Arthur caught the bass on Saturday morning during the 10-11 hour.

Placing second was Harrison Rice (6.91 pounds), followed by Daniel Jenkins (6.84 pounds) in third, Allen Sanford (6.50 pounds) in fourth and Thomas Harden (6.19 pounds) in fifth.

Finishing sixth through 10th were Melvin Bowling (6.01 pounds), Todd Langford (5.89 pounds), Toby Peters (5.82 pounds), Bryan Conley (5.76 pounds) and Robert Hoyt Sr. (5.75 pounds).

