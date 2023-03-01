VIRGINIA BEACH—Franklin County’s Nathan Atchue closed out his senior indoor track and field season Saturday by capturing a pair of individual state championships at the Class 6 state meet
Atchue, who has committed to the University of Tennessee, won championships in the 1,000-meter run and 3,200-meter run.
He broke the finishing tape in 2:27.51 in the 1,000-meter run and 9:15.57 in the 3,200-meter run.
Atchue established a new meet record in claiming the 1,000-meter title.
Atchue has six state championships: one in boys cross county (2023), three in indoor track (2022, 2023 ) and two in outdoor track (2022).
Also for the Eagles, Tristan Wright finished 12th and Isaiah Moorman came in 17th in the 55-meter run and the quartet of Mooman, Jahylen Lee, Zakia Pannell and Wright placed 18th in the 4x200-meter relay.
People are also reading…
FRANKLIN COUNTY STATE
INDIVIDUAL CHAMPIONS
GOLF
MATT CHANDLER
JOHN HATCHER FERGUSON
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
NATHAN ATCHUE
WRERSTLING
CLIFTON KOGER
JOE CALLAWAY
J.J. PRICE
BRYAN JONES
TAYLOR HORNER
GIRLS INDOOR
TRACK AND FIELD
KYLIE COOPER
BOYS INDOOR
TRACK AND FIELD
TRENT WHITTAKER
NATHAN ATCHUE (3)
GIRLS OUTDOOR
TRACK AND FIELD
LETICIA CLAYTOR
KYLIE COOPER (2)
BOYS OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
TRAVIS WALTER
NATHAN ATCHUE (2)