VIRGINIA BEACH—Franklin County’s Nathan Atchue closed out his senior indoor track and field season Saturday by capturing a pair of individual state championships at the Class 6 state meet

Atchue, who has committed to the University of Tennessee, won championships in the 1,000-meter run and 3,200-meter run.

He broke the finishing tape in 2:27.51 in the 1,000-meter run and 9:15.57 in the 3,200-meter run.

Atchue established a new meet record in claiming the 1,000-meter title.

Atchue has six state championships: one in boys cross county (2023), three in indoor track (2022, 2023 ) and two in outdoor track (2022).

Also for the Eagles, Tristan Wright finished 12th and Isaiah Moorman came in 17th in the 55-meter run and the quartet of Mooman, Jahylen Lee, Zakia Pannell and Wright placed 18th in the 4x200-meter relay.

FRANKLIN COUNTY STATE

INDIVIDUAL CHAMPIONS

GOLF

MATT CHANDLER

JOHN HATCHER FERGUSON

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

NATHAN ATCHUE

WRERSTLING

CLIFTON KOGER

JOE CALLAWAY

J.J. PRICE

BRYAN JONES

TAYLOR HORNER

GIRLS INDOOR

TRACK AND FIELD

KYLIE COOPER

BOYS INDOOR

TRACK AND FIELD

TRENT WHITTAKER

NATHAN ATCHUE (3)

GIRLS OUTDOOR

TRACK AND FIELD

LETICIA CLAYTOR

KYLIE COOPER (2)

BOYS OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

TRAVIS WALTER

NATHAN ATCHUE (2)