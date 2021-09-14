 Skip to main content
Atchue claims victory in sprint to the finish
HIGH SCHOOL/MIDDLE SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

Atchue claims victory in sprint to the finish

ROANOKE—Franklin County’s Nathan Atchue is noted for running long distances.

He’s not bad in short sprints either.

Atchue, a junior and a third year competitor for the Eagles, claimed a victory that should highlight his prep resume when he captured top individual accolades in the boys Red Division of the annual Knights Crossing Invitational at Green Hill Park.

Atchue cross the finish line three-tenths of a a second ahead of Conner Wingfield of Tennessee’s Daniel Boone High School, winning in 15 minutes, 13.2 seconds to Wingfield’s 15:13.5.

Daniel Boone placed four runners among the top 14 finishers to win the division’s team title, but Atchue’s sprint to the tape proved to be the race’s No. 1 highlight.

“I heard everyone say, ‘He (Wingfield) is on my shoulder.’ I kept looking at the shadows to see him. I saw him come up there and then I just finished with all I could,’’ Atchue said.

“We were pretty close the whole race. It was really close (as we neared the finish line). He passed me, then I passed him back.’

Atchue said winning was his top priority. He maneuvered his was to spot among the leaders at the gun.

“My goal was to stay up front with the leaders, keep going after that and be there with a chance to win at the end of the race. That happened. I was going for the win,’’Atchue said.

“This is a good race to start the season and; hopefully, I can get better as the season goes on.’’

Each of the top eight finishers in the field of 315 competitors broke the 16- minute mark.

Kyle Roach (17:09.80) was the Eagles’ second finisher in 43rd place, followed by Parker Chapman (17:28.10) in 56th, Josh Mills (18:19) in 110th, Andrew Riddle (19:17.30) in 169th and Sebastian Ellis (19:38.10) in 187th.

Forty squads raced for the team title. FCHS placed 10th with 353 points.

In the girls Red Division, seniors Kylie Cooper (19:13.40) and Addie Shorter (19:23.20) finished 10th and 13th for the Eagles.

Carly Wilkes of Glenvar, a senior and the reigning Class 2 state champion, captured the title in 18:07.30.

Cooper earned her second top 15 finish in this event in her career, which is in its third season. She last competed in cross county in 2019; she did not run during the spring because of an extended indoor track season, one that she completed by winning a state championship.

A field of 248 runners took the starter’s gun.

Jefferson Forest totaled 90 points and bested 29 other squads for the team championship. FCHS was 17th with 405 points.

Also for the Eagles, Julianne Bowman (22:32.20) was 116th, Caroline Horne (23:51.90) was 159th, Natalie Davis (24:11.10) was 165th andWhitney Holland (26:33.30) was 204th.

Benjamin Franklin Middle School’s Jonah Bowman won the boys Middle School 4K in 14:37.40 as 273 runners answered the starter’s gun. Each of the top five finishers broke the 15-minute mark.

