Atchue, Cooper and Shorter earn top five finishes

WINCHESTER — Franklin County distance runner Nathan Atchue, a season removed from an eighth-place finish in the Class 6 state boys cross country meet, finished third in Friday’s first race of the Shenandoah Valley Cross Country League.
The 5K (5,000 meters) race was staged at the Kernstown Battlefield Cross Country course in Winchester.
Atchue and Eagles distance runners Kylie Cooper and Addie Shorter all competed unattached as did the majority of competitors in the field.
Atchue, a sophomore who claimed runner-up honors in Region A and championship accolades in the Blue Ridge District during his freshman campaign, completed the trek in 15:24.11.
Each of the top 11 finishers broke the 16 minute mark.
Race winner Harrison Toney, a former NCAA Division III All-American at Roanoke College who prepped at Patrick Henry, crossed the finish line in 14:56.21. His margin of victory was 4 minutes, 10 seconds over Larry Josh Edwards (15:00.31).
Edwards, a junior at University High in Morgantown, W.Va., is the reigning West Virginia Class AAA state champion.
Kernstown Battlefield is the home course of John Handley High School and Shenandoah University of the NCAA Division III Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC).
The race was open to competitors of all ages; in Friday’s race the ages ranged from 10 to 58. Many of the competitors were either high school or college runners who saw their fall campaigns canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cooper, a junior and a two-time Class 6 state qualifier, finished third in the girls 5K in 18:45.42.
Shorter, a junior, and a two-time Class 6 state qualifier, placed fifth in the girls’ 5K in 19:18.02.
Race No. 2 in the five-race series is Friday, Oct. 9.
UPDATE: The finishing times of Atchue and Cooper were personal best ones.
