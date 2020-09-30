Atchue, Cooper and Shorter earn top five finishes

WINCHESTER — Franklin County distance runner Nathan Atchue, a season removed from an eighth-place finish in the Class 6 state boys cross country meet, finished third in Friday’s first race of the Shenandoah Valley Cross Country League.

The 5K (5,000 meters) race was staged at the Kernstown Battlefield Cross Country course in Winchester.

Atchue and Eagles distance runners Kylie Cooper and Addie Shorter all competed unattached as did the majority of competitors in the field.

Atchue, a sophomore who claimed runner-up honors in Region A and championship accolades in the Blue Ridge District during his freshman campaign, completed the trek in 15:24.11.

Each of the top 11 finishers broke the 16 minute mark.

Race winner Harrison Toney, a former NCAA Division III All-American at Roanoke College who prepped at Patrick Henry, crossed the finish line in 14:56.21. His margin of victory was 4 minutes, 10 seconds over Larry Josh Edwards (15:00.31).

Edwards, a junior at University High in Morgantown, W.Va., is the reigning West Virginia Class AAA state champion.