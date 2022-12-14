 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

Atchue finishes 13th in national-championship distance race

Atchue finishes 13th in national-championship distance race

Nathan Atchue (right) races ahead of an opponent to the finish line to win the 2021 Knights Crossing Invitational at Green Hill Park in Roanoke County.

 Steven Marsh

SAN DIEGO, Calif—Franklin County senior and standout distance runner Nathan Atchue finished 13th in Saturday’s 2022 Champs Sports Cross Country National Championships at Morley Field—Balboa Park in San Diego, Calif.

Atchue, who earned his berth by placing second in the South Regional meet staged in Charlotte, N.C., completed a five-kilometer (3.1 miles) trek in 15:23.1

Kole Mathison, representing the Midwest Region, won the national championship in 14:56.6. He was the only runner in a 39-competitor field to break 15 minutes.

Thirty-five runners finished in the 15-minute window and three others were in the 16-minute window.

Runners from the Midwest, South, Northeast and West regions comprised the field.

The Midwest team won the regional title with 18 points—three more than a perfect score (15 points).

The Midwest placed all five of its scoring runners among the top six finishers, six of whom were in the top 10 and seven of who were in the top 14.

Atchue, a University of Tennessee signee, ranked second among South Region runners trailing only South Region champion Rocky Hansen, who finished 11th in 15:22.

Atchue, who hails from Moneta, lost to Hansen in the regionals by 9.8 seconds (14:40.1 to 14:49.9, but he cut the difference to 1.1 seconds Saturday.

Placing second was the Northeast Region with 61 points, followed by the West Region with 65 points and the South Region with 87 points.

The West and the Northeast each featured two top 10 finishers.

Atchue won the Class 6 state championship for Franklin County this year; its first state title of any kind (individual or team) in cross county and the Eagles qualified for the state meet as a team for only the second time in program history (1987, 2022).

