Atchue finishes fourth in Class 6 cross country meet

THE PLAINS—Two-time Class 6 Region A boys individual cross country champion Nathan Atchue of Franklin County finished fourth in Saturday’s Class 6 state meet at Green Meadow.

Atchue, a junior, crossed the finish line in 16:02.

The top 35 runners in a 104-runner field broke the 17-minute mark.

The top three finishers each broke the 16-minute mark.

Only 20 seconds separated the top five finishers in the 5K (3.1-miles).

Capturing top individual laurels was Owen McArdle (15:45) of Yorktown, followed by Isaac Garcia (15:57) of South County, Xavier Jemison (15:59) of McLean, Atchue and Ryan Watson (16:05) of Justice.

McArdle, Jemision and Watson are seniors, while Garcia is a junior.

In the girls 5K,two-time Class 6 Region A runner-up Addie Shorter, an FCHS senior, finished 32nd in a field of 100 runners in 19:51 and senior teammate Kylie Cooper came in 46th in 20:26.

Oakton won the boys team championship with 83 points, followed by Yorktown (89) and W.T. Woodson (92).

Region A representatives Ocean Lakes (246), James River-Midlothian (270) and Grassfield (282) were ninth, 10th and 12th in a 12-team field.