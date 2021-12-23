Atchue is chosen Class 6 Runner of the Year

Franklin County standout distance runner Nathan Atchue has been selected Class 6 Runner of the Year in cross county by milestat.com.

Atchue closed his third varsity season by placing fourth in the Class 6 state meet in November in 16:02.

In that 5K (3.1-miles) race, only 20 seconds separted the top five finishers; the top three finishers each broke the 16-minute mark.

Atchue repeated as the boys individual champion in Class 6 Region A, winning the title for a second time during the calendar year in 15:56.5.

Also, Atchue captured the Blue Ridge District’s boys individual championship on FCHS’s home course at Waid Recreation Area and Sports Complex, and he won boys individual titles at the Knights Crossing and Metro invitationals during the regular-season; he edged a competitor from Tennessee in a photo finish to take top laurles at the Knights Crossing - his time was 15:13.2.

Atchue competes in indoor track and field during the winter sports season and outdoor track annd field during the spring sports campaign.​