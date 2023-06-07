NEWPORT NEWS—Franklin County star distance runner Nathan Atchue finished his high school athletic career by capturing Class 6 state individual championships in the 1-mile (1,600-meters) and 2-mile (3,200-meters).

The championships are the seventh and eighth of Atchue’s career.

Atchue, who has signed with the University of Tennessee, claimed four titles in outdoor track and field, three in indoor track and field and one in cross country over the past two years.

Also, Eagles sprinter Isaiah Moorman won the state championship in the 100-meter dash.

Thirteen Franklin County student-athletes have accounted for 22 state championships: two in golf, one in boys cross country, five in wrestling, one in girls indoor track and field, four in boys indoor track and field, three in girls outdoor track and field and six in boys outdoor track and field.