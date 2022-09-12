Atchue places second in Knights Crossing

Atchue, who was attempting to win this race for the second straight year, finished 10 seconds in arrears to Blacksburg’s Conner Rutherford, 15:08.70 to 15:18.70.
Atchue led the race during its early stages, but it would turn into a two-man race at the midway point with Rutherford in the lead.
A total of 346 runners competed in the Red Division boys’ varsity 5K (3.1 miles).
Blacksburg won the team championship with 112 points.
Broughton (125), Daniel Boone (135), Oakton (136) and Jefferson Forest (163) completed the top five finishing teams in a 36-team field.
Franklin County finished 12th with 364 points.
Panthers fall to 0-2 with 31-3 setback
FERRUM - Muskingum (Ohio) University used a 24-point scoring surge that started in the first quarter and finished in the final frame Saturday for a 31-3 football rout of Ferrum College at W.B. Adams Stadium.
Muskingum, a year removed from a 5-5 finish, opened its 2022 season with the victory, while Ferrum (0-2) fell in its home opener and suffered its second straight loss.
Saturday’s contest marked the first meeting between the two teams, which are slated to play again in 2023 with Ferrrum traveling to Ohio for that contest.
Muskingum led Saturday’s encounter from wire-to-wire.
Kicker Seth Deaton produced the Panthers’ lone points when he nailed a 21-yard field goal at the 6:51 mark of the first quarter to make the count 7-3.
Ferrum has been held to 12 points in its two setbacks: nine in its lost to NCAA Division II University of Virginia’s College at Wise and three to Muskingum.
Muskingum quarterback Jordan Garrett completed 15 of 24 passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns in the victory.
Also, Nick Thomas returned a fumble 65 yards for a score.
Ferrum signal caller Brayden Hawkins was 14 of 31 passing for 99 yards. He was intercepted once.
Eagle Strut 5K is Saturday
Franklin County’s senior class (Class of 2023) is staging the 11th annual Eagle Strut 5K race Saturday Sept. 17 with the starter’s gun firing at 8 a.m.
Proceeds benefit the senior class—they help offset senior activity costs and provide aid to seniors who are most in need.
Registration ends at 12 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.
Race packet pick-up is Sept. 17 at 6:30 a.m.
Andrew Parkins of Salem and Kylie Cooper of Franklin County were the overall men’s and women’s winners of the 2020 race.
The race was first staged in 2012.
For information, contact Senior Class sponsors Prentice Sargeant and Alicia McGeorge at the high school, (540) 483-5113.Spartans rally for volleyball win over Eagles
SALEM - Salem rallied from a 2-0 deficit in sets for a 3-2 non-district varsity volleyball win over Franklin County.
Set scores were 21-25,19-25, 27-25,25-23, 15-12.
Emma Catoe served five aces, tallied 16 kills and three blocks and collected six digs for the Eagles.
Maddie Caron finished the match with nine kills, one assist and 30 digs.
Aniston Wray served three aces and totaled 15 digs.
Skye Carter served two aces, recorded 12 digs and distributed 29 assists.
Franklin County jayvees win in two games
SOUTH BOSTON - Franklin County’s junior varsity volleyball team swept Halifax County, 2-0, in a non-district contest Monday.
Set scores were 25-22, 25-23.
In the first set, Brylie Altice paced the Eagles (4-2) with eight consecutive service points, included four aces, with four digs and two kills.
Also, Kaily McCown totaled six digsn and two kills, Brooke Weaver served three aces and tallied six total points, Faron Frye and Maria Gutierrez each collected four digs and Madysen McCrickard passed out six assists.
In the second set, McCrickard scored eight points, distributed four assists and recorded four digs.
Also, Altiice had nine digs and six kills. And Grace Gawor had four digs.
Spartans jayvees sweep Eagles
SALEM - Salem swept Franklin County 2-0 in a non-district volleyball match.
Set scores were 25-16, 25-20.
Leading the Eagles were Grace Gowor with nine service points, four kills and one block, Madysen McCrickard with two aces and eight assists, Kailey McCown with 12 digs and two blocks and Brylie Altice with nine digs and three kills.
BFMS falls in co-ed tennis season opener
SONTAG - Benjamin Franklin Middle School’s co-ed tennis opened its 2022 season with a loss to North Cross at the Franklin County Recreation Park courts.
The Eagles won four of the nine matches played - three in singles and one in doubles.
The first player or doubles team to win three games wins the match.
Winning in singles for BFMS were Eli Harl (3-0), Andrew Montgomery (3-2) and Tipton Cox (3-1), while the doubles duo of Harl and Vin Boughton (3-0) was victorious.
“We have three returning players and four new players to the sport. With that being said we did a great job,’’ BFMS head coach Stephanie Lovelace said.
“I was very proud and pleased with the dedication the kids showed. Even though we lost…I was very excited to see everyone gave it their best,’’ Lovelace said.
Hall of Fame inductions are Friday
Franklin County’s Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony is Friday, Sept. 16 at the Shively Electric Community Building in Rocky Mount.
The ceremony begins at 10 a.m.
Slated for induction are Bobby Basham, Betsy Forbes Hill, Kris Kahila, the late Mason Ligon and the late Tom Sawyers.
Also, the quintet will be honored at halftime of Friday night’s football game between the Eagles and Magna Vista.
Gillespie Memorial take green flag Saturday
CALLAWAY - Franklin County Speedway- Moonshine Capital Promotions stages the annual Ricky Gillespie Memorial Saturday night with the first green flag falling at 7 p.m.
The race honors the memory of Gillespie, who competed in the Late Model Stock Car division at the 3/8th-mile Callaway bullring prior to his death.
Races are planned in these divisions: Late Models, Mini Stocks, Stock 4, Stock 6, Rookie 4, Dangerous Divas, Bootleggers and Any Car, which competes in a $1,500-to-win feature.
Also, a Kids Bike Race and a Kids Power Wheels Race are planned.
Tickets are $20 and pit passes are $30.
For information, call (276) 613-4208 or visit fcspeedway.com .
Baseball team stages golf fundraiser
HARDY - The fifth annual Franklin County High School Baseball Booster Club golf tournament is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 8 at Cooper Cove Golf Club.
Shotgun start is 1 p.m.
Lunch begins at noon.
Format is four-player Captain’s Choice.
Cost is $300 per team.
Entry fee includes cart and green fees, lunch, prizes for top finishers and winners of closest to the pin, longest drive and longest putt contests and range balls.
Two mulligans and one red tee can be purchased for $15 per player.
Tournament officials need to know team captain’s name, mailing address, email address and phone number.
It is asked that checks be made payable to FCHS Baseball Club, P.O. Box 631, Rocky Mount, Va. 24151.
Entry forms can be emailed to cihylton34@gmail.com
Payment through Venmo: @EaglesBaseball-BoosterClub and Paypal: @FCHSBaseball are accepted.
Call Chris with any questions, (540) 493 3344.
SMLCA is hosting benefit tournament
MONETA—Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy (SMLCA) is hosting its seventh annual golf tournament, Saturday, Oct. 8 at The Waterfront Country Club.
To sponsor or create a team call Michelle Agee, (540) 296-3291 or contact her by email: magee@smlca.org .
Boys and girls youth lacrosse practices are set
SIX-MILE POST - Franklin County’s boys and girls youth club lacrosse teams begin preseason practice in September.
The boys teams are holding practices on Tuesdays and Thursdays through Oct. 13th at Waid Recreation Area and Sports Complex from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Pads and equipment are available to borrow.
Participants should bring mouth guard cleats and a water bottle.
The girls teams are holding open field practices on Tuesdays and Thursdays from through Oct. 27 at Waid Recreation Area and Sports Complex from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Some equipment is available to borrow.
Participants should bring a lacrosse stick, goggles, mouth guard cleats and a water bottle.
Registration is required for these programs at playfranklincounty.com .
Deadline to register is Thursday (Sept. 1).
For information on the boys program, contact Mindy at fclaxclub@gmail.com .
For information on the girls program, contact Amy Dwyer at coachamy.fclax@gmail.com .
Also information can be obtained at facebook.com/fclaxclub .
The Franklin County Lacrosse Club, Inc. is a nonprofit organization dedicated to organizing, developing and promoting lacrosse in Franklin County and surrounding areas.
Benefit golf tournament is slated for Oct. 22
MARTINSVILLE - The first Patriots Baseball Alumni golf tournament, hosted and staged by Patrick Henry Community College, is schedule for Saturday, Oct. 22 at Forest Park Country Club.
P&H Baseball is looking forward to a great day of golf with Patrick & Henry alumni, friends and business partners,’’ tournament officials said in a release from the school.
Tournament officials said they plan to make the tournament an annual one.
Registration is 8 a.m.
Shotgun start is 9 a.m.
Entry fee is $400 per foursome. Included with golf play is a branded item, lunch and 50/50 prize drawings.
Sponsorships for individual holes is available for $100.
Proceeds benefit the Patriots baseball team.
To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pats-baseball-alumni-golf-tourney-tickets-409979378357 .
For information, contact Letita Pulliam of the P&HCC Foundation: lpulliam@patrickhenry.edu or call (276) 656-0250.
Foursome: Fee for a team of four includes golf, cart, lunch and a chance to win 50/50 raffles along with awards at the conclusion on the tournament.
Hole Sponsor: Includes company name on day of tournament information and a hole sponsor sign displayed on the course.
Patriot Package: Four mulligans per team and one raffle ticket per golfer for a 50/50 prize raffle.
Additional Mulligans: Each is $5 per golfer with a maximum of two mulligans per golfer and eight mulligans per team.
Blue Event Sponsor $1,500: Includes two team registrations, one hole sponsorship, logo on website and recognition during awards.
Gold Award Sponsor $500: Includes hole signage and award recognition for either closest to the pin contest or longest drive contest.
Premium Hole Sponsorship $250: Exclusive host of hole with prominent tee box signage featuring company logo.
Hole Sponsorship $100: Tee box signage featuring company logo.
Chamber tournament is set for Oct. 14
HUDDLESTON - Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce is banking on the popularity of its long-standing summer golf tournament with the addition of a fall tournament in October.
The organization’s first fall tournament is set for Friday, Oct. 14 at Mariners Landing Golf and Country Club.
Sponsorships and player registrations are being accepted.
Tournament format is 18-hole Captain’s Choice with an afternoon shot-gun start.
Participants are served lunch and have access to the driving range and putting green.
A variety of prizes and awards are presented following play.
For information or to register, log on to visitsmithmountainlake.com/sml-fall-classic-golf-tournament or contact Erin Stanley, (540) 721-1203 or estanley@visitsmithmountainlake.com .
Osprey 5K and 10K are Oct. 22
MONETA - Friends of Smith Mountain Lake SP is staging the annual Osprey 5K and 10K races Saturday, Oct. 22 at 9 a.m.
Register online at runsignup.com .
For information: visit www.smispfriends.com/Osprery 10K5K .