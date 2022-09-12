Atchue places second in Knights Crossing

SALEM - Franklin County senior distance runner Nathan Atchue placed second in Saturday’s annual Knights Crossing Invitational cross country meet, hosted by Cave Spring at Green Hill Park.

Atchue, who was attempting to win this race for the second straight year, finished 10 seconds in arrears to Blacksburg’s Conner Rutherford, 15:08.70 to 15:18.70.

Atchue led the race during its early stages, but it would turn into a two-man race at the midway point with Rutherford in the lead.

A total of 346 runners competed in the Red Division boys’ varsity 5K (3.1 miles).

Blacksburg won the team championship with 112 points.

Broughton (125), Daniel Boone (135), Oakton (136) and Jefferson Forest (163) completed the top five finishing teams in a 36-team field.

Franklin County finished 12th with 364 points.

Panthers fall to 0-2 with 31-3 setback

FERRUM - Muskingum (Ohio) University used a 24-point scoring surge that started in the first quarter and finished in the final frame Saturday for a 31-3 football rout of Ferrum College at W.B. Adams Stadium.

Muskingum, a year removed from a 5-5 finish, opened its 2022 season with the victory, while Ferrum (0-2) fell in its home opener and suffered its second straight loss.

Saturday’s contest marked the first meeting between the two teams, which are slated to play again in 2023 with Ferrrum traveling to Ohio for that contest.

Muskingum led Saturday’s encounter from wire-to-wire.

Kicker Seth Deaton produced the Panthers’ lone points when he nailed a 21-yard field goal at the 6:51 mark of the first quarter to make the count 7-3.

Ferrum has been held to 12 points in its two setbacks: nine in its lost to NCAA Division II University of Virginia’s College at Wise and three to Muskingum.

Muskingum quarterback Jordan Garrett completed 15 of 24 passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns in the victory.

Also, Nick Thomas returned a fumble 65 yards for a score.

Ferrum signal caller Brayden Hawkins was 14 of 31 passing for 99 yards. He was intercepted once.

Eagle Strut 5K is Saturday

Franklin County’s senior class (Class of 2023) is staging the 11th annual Eagle Strut 5K race Saturday Sept. 17 with the starter’s gun firing at 8 a.m.