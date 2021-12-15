Atchue qualifies for state meet in two events

LYNCHBURG - Franklin County junior distance standout Nathan Atchue met the Class 6 state qualifying standard in two events Saturday at the Eagles' season-opening indoor track and field meet at Liberty University.

Atchue won the 1,600-meter (1-mile) run and the 3,200-meter (2-mile) run and qualified for state competition in both events.

Atchue crossed the finish line in 4:19.57 in the 1,600. That's a personal-best time and a new program standard.

Atchue broke the finish-line tape in 9:33.93 in the 3,200.

In the girls' competition, senior Addie Shorter came in eighth in the 1,600 in 5:34.59.

FCHS returns to Liberty University Saturday for the Liberty Christmas High School Invitational.