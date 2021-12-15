 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atchue qualifies for state meet in two events
0 comments
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD

Atchue qualifies for state meet in two events

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Atchue qualifies for state meet in two events

Franklin County junior distance standout Nathan Atchue has qualified for the 2022 Class 6 state indoor track and field meet in the 1,600-meter (1-mile) run and the 3,200-meter (2-mile) run.

 STEVEN MARSH PHOTO

LYNCHBURG - Franklin County junior distance standout Nathan Atchue met the Class 6 state qualifying standard in two events Saturday at the Eagles' season-opening indoor track and field meet at Liberty University.

Atchue won the 1,600-meter (1-mile) run and the 3,200-meter (2-mile) run and  qualified for state competition in both events.

Atchue crossed the finish line in 4:19.57 in the 1,600. That's a personal-best time and a new program standard.

Atchue broke the finish-line tape in 9:33.93 in the 3,200.

In the girls' competition, senior Addie Shorter came in eighth in the 1,600 in  5:34.59.

FCHS returns to Liberty University Saturday for the Liberty Christmas High School Invitational.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Simone Biles reveals if she will return to the Olympics

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics