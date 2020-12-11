Atchue scores two top 10 finishes in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH—Following a stellar independent season in cross country, Franklin County sophomore Nathan Atchue made his indoor track debut in the Virginia Beach Club, Friday and Saturday, Dec. 4-5 and scored top 10 finishes in the boys 1-mile and 2-mile races at the Virginia Beach Sports Center.

Atchue established personal-best marks in both events.

Atchue finished fifth in the 1-mile in 4:26.52.

Jacob Plummer, a senior from L.C. Bird, won the race in 4:17.37.

Each of the top 69 competitors in a 108-run field broke the 5-minute mark.

Atchue and three other runners who finished in the top 10 came out of the race’s eighth heat; the other six came out of the ninth heat—the race’s final one.

Atchue finished seventh in the 2-mile in 9:35.79.

C.J. Singleton, a junior from Butler, won the race in 9:18.39.

Each of the top 19 finishers broke the 10-minute mark.

Each of the top 13 finishers came out of the fourth heat—the race’s last one.