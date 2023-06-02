Franklin County star distance runner Nathan Atchue seeks his seventh and eighth state championships in the Virginia High School League (VHSL) Class 6 Outdoor Track and Field meet.
Twelve Eagles student-athletes have accounted for 19 state championships in seven sports: golf, boys cross country, wrestling, girls indoor track and field, boys indoor track and field, girls outdoor track and field and boys outdoor track and field.
Atchue, who has signed with the University of Tennesee, will attempt to win championships in the boys 1,600-meter run and the boys 3,200-meter run.
Atchue won regional championships in both events last weekend.
The Eagles have nine student-athletes competing in this weekend’s state meet.
Also from the regionals, Isaiah Moorman placed second in the 100-meter dash, Tristan Wright took sixth in the 200-meter dash and eighth in the 100-meter dash, Wright and Kendal Mattox tied for fifth in the high jump and Wright, Quincy Pruett, Zakia Pannell and Moorman finished fourth in the boys 4x100-meter relay.
FRANKLIN COUNTY STATE
INDIVIDUAL CHAMPIONS
GOLF
MATT CHANDLER
JOHN HATCHER FERGUSON
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
NATHAN ATCHUE
WRERSTLING
CLIFTON KOGER
JOE CALLAWAY
J.J. PRICE
BRYAN JONES
TAYLOR HORNER
GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
KYLIE COOPER
BOYS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
TRENT WHITTAKER
NATHAN ATCHUE (3)
GIRLS OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
LETICIA CLAYTOR
KYLIE COOPER (2)
BOYS OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
TRAVIS WALTER
NATHAN ATCHUE (2)