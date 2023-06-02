Franklin County star distance runner Nathan Atchue seeks his seventh and eighth state championships in the Virginia High School League (VHSL) Class 6 Outdoor Track and Field meet.

Twelve Eagles student-athletes have accounted for 19 state championships in seven sports: golf, boys cross country, wrestling, girls indoor track and field, boys indoor track and field, girls outdoor track and field and boys outdoor track and field.

Atchue, who has signed with the University of Tennesee, will attempt to win championships in the boys 1,600-meter run and the boys 3,200-meter run.

Atchue won regional championships in both events last weekend.

The Eagles have nine student-athletes competing in this weekend’s state meet.

Also from the regionals, Isaiah Moorman placed second in the 100-meter dash, Tristan Wright took sixth in the 200-meter dash and eighth in the 100-meter dash, Wright and Kendal Mattox tied for fifth in the high jump and Wright, Quincy Pruett, Zakia Pannell and Moorman finished fourth in the boys 4x100-meter relay.

FRANKLIN COUNTY STATE

INDIVIDUAL CHAMPIONS

GOLF

MATT CHANDLER

JOHN HATCHER FERGUSON

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

NATHAN ATCHUE

WRERSTLING

CLIFTON KOGER

JOE CALLAWAY

J.J. PRICE

BRYAN JONES

TAYLOR HORNER

GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

KYLIE COOPER

BOYS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

TRENT WHITTAKER

NATHAN ATCHUE (3)

GIRLS OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

LETICIA CLAYTOR

KYLIE COOPER (2)

BOYS OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

TRAVIS WALTER

NATHAN ATCHUE (2)