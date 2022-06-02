Atchue wins a pair of Class 6 Region A crowns

VIRGINIA BEACH – Franklin County distance runner Nathan Atchue captured a pair of Class 6 Region A individual outdoor track and field championships this past weekend.

Atchue won titles in the boys 1,600-meter (1-mile) run in 4:17.78 and in the boys 3,200-meter (2-mile) run in 9:15.80.

Teammate Parker Chapman finished seventh in a 24-runner field in the 3,200 in 10:47.13.

Addie Shorter placed second in the girls 3,200 in 11:49.93 and teammate Julianne Bowman came in seventh in 13:06.83.

Twelve runners competed in the finals.

Also for the Eagles, Halie Cundiff was 16th in the girls discus throw (71 feet) and 21st in the girls shot put (21 feet 7 ½ inches), Tristan Wright was ninth in the boys 100-meter dash in 11.43 seconds, while teammate Randy Clark was 22nd in 12.07 seconds.

Also, Wright came in 17th in the boys long jump with a leap of 17 feet, 10 inches.

Braedyn Johnson (24.84 seconds) and Zakai Pannell (25.20 seconds) were 20th and 22nd in the boys 200-meter dash and Josh Mills (5:16.42) was 21st in the boys 1,600-meter run.

J.T. Turner was 10th in the boys discus with a toss of 127 feet and he finished 13th in the boys shot put with a throw of 40 feet ½ inches.

Teammate Thurston Krulikowski was 22nd with a throw of 33 feet, 11 ½ inches.

Angel Blackwell (14.21 seconds) and Madison Pagans (14.48 seconds) were 28th and 29th in the girls 100-meter dash and Pagans (30.49) was 25h in the girls 200-meter dash.

Jaidyn Vukelich (1:10.68) was 25th in the girls 400-meter dash.

The Class 6 state outdoor track and field meet is Friday and Saturday at Todd Stadium in Newport News.