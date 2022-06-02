 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD

Atchue wins a pair of Class 6 Region A crowns

  • 0
Atchue wins a pair of Class 6 Region A crowns

Franklin County junior distance runner Nathan Atchue has captured Class 6 Region A individual championships in the boys' 1,600-meter (1-mile) run and the boys' 3,200-meter (two-mile) run this past weekend in Virginia Beach. The Class 6 state track and field meet begins Friday at Todd Stadium in Newport News.

 STEVEN MARSH PHOTO

VIRGINIA BEACH – Franklin County distance runner Nathan Atchue captured a pair of Class 6 Region A individual outdoor track and field championships this past weekend.

Atchue won titles in the boys 1,600-meter (1-mile) run in 4:17.78 and in the boys 3,200-meter (2-mile) run in 9:15.80.

Teammate Parker Chapman finished seventh in a 24-runner field in the 3,200 in 10:47.13.

Addie Shorter placed second in the girls 3,200 in 11:49.93 and teammate Julianne Bowman came in seventh in 13:06.83.

Twelve runners competed in the finals.

Also for the Eagles, Halie Cundiff was 16th in the girls discus throw (71 feet) and 21st in the girls shot put (21 feet 7 ½ inches), Tristan Wright was ninth in the boys 100-meter dash in 11.43 seconds, while teammate Randy Clark was 22nd in 12.07 seconds.

Also, Wright came in 17th in the boys long jump with a leap of 17 feet, 10 inches.

People are also reading…

Braedyn Johnson (24.84 seconds) and Zakai Pannell (25.20 seconds) were  20th and 22nd in the boys 200-meter dash and Josh Mills (5:16.42) was 21st  in the boys 1,600-meter run.

J.T. Turner was 10th in the boys discus with a toss of 127 feet and he finished 13th in the boys shot put with a throw of 40 feet ½ inches.

Teammate Thurston Krulikowski was 22nd with a throw of 33 feet, 11 ½ inches.

Angel Blackwell (14.21 seconds) and Madison Pagans (14.48 seconds) were 28th and 29th in the girls 100-meter dash and Pagans (30.49) was 25h in the girls 200-meter dash.

Jaidyn Vukelich (1:10.68) was 25th in the girls 400-meter dash.

The Class 6 state outdoor track and field meet is Friday and Saturday at Todd Stadium in Newport News.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Former Franklin County volleyball standout Courtney Bryant, a three-time Class 6 All-State player for the Eagles is shown in action during a s…

OUTFIELD PLAY

OUTFIELD PLAY

Franklin County outfielder Isaiah Hughes prepares to make a throw back into the infield during play in the championship game of the 2022 Blue …

Watch Now: Related Video

Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods set to play US PGA Championship