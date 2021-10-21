Atchue wins second 'crown jewel' race of season

BLACKSBURG - Franklin County junior Nathan Atchue finished ahead of a pair of Blacksburg runners Wednesday and captured the boys' individual title at the annual Metro Cross Country Championships.
Atchue, competing in the event for the second time - it was not held in 2020/spring 2021, Atchue's sophomore campaign - completed the 5K (3.1-mile) race in 16:48.
Atchue is only the second runner in program history to capture the boys' individual championship.
In 2003, former star Adam Dickerson won the title as a junior. He was coached by recent Hall of Fame inductee Jerry Saleeby.
Blacksburg runners Jonathan Goerlich (17:04) and Conner Rutherford (17:07) placed second and third.
Atchue was the only runner in the boys' field to break 17 minutes.
Earlier this season, Atchue won the boys' individual championship at the Knights Crossing Invitational by edging a runner from Tennessee at the finish.
As a freshman, Atchue placed third in 16:41 and broke the freshman meet record and facility standard by 45 seconds.
FCHS placed two other runners among the top 15 finishers: Kyle Roach (17:46) in eighth and Parker Chapman (18:07) in 12th.
Each of the top nine runners broke the 18-minute mark.
Blacksburg captured the team championship with 41 points, followed by FCHS with 60 and Lord Botetourt with 105.
Cave Spring (123) was fourth, followed by Grayson County (157), Salem (178), Northside (186), Floyd County (228), Glenvar (235), Pulaski County (256), Carroll County (304), William Byrd (314), Eastern Montgomery (316), Bland County (340) and Rural Retreat (442).
Ten teams had a least one runner place in the top 15.
In the girls 5K, reigning Class 2 individual state champion Carly Wilkes of Glenvar claimed first-place laurels in 19:43.
Reigning Metro champion Kylie Cooper of FCHS placed fourth in 20:24 and teammate Addie Shorter was sixth in 20:41.
Cooper won the crown as a sophomore.
The top three finishers each broke the 20-minute mark.
Jessica Palisca (19:51) of Cave Spring took second and Reese Bradbury (19:56) of Blacksburg came in third.
Blacksburg won the team championship with 46 points.
Lord Botetourt (100) finished second, followed by FCHS (130), Patrick Henry (138), Salem (147), Northside (148), Cave Spring (162), Auburn (200), Glenvar (224), William Byrd (226), Floyd County (232) and Rural Retreat (332).