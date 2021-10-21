Atchue wins second 'crown jewel' race of season

BLACKSBURG - Franklin County junior Nathan Atchue finished ahead of a pair of Blacksburg runners Wednesday and captured the boys' individual title at the annual Metro Cross Country Championships.

Atchue, competing in the event for the second time - it was not held in 2020/spring 2021, Atchue's sophomore campaign - completed the 5K (3.1-mile) race in 16:48.

Atchue is only the second runner in program history to capture the boys' individual championship.

In 2003, former star Adam Dickerson won the title as a junior. He was coached by recent Hall of Fame inductee Jerry Saleeby.

Blacksburg runners Jonathan Goerlich (17:04) and Conner Rutherford (17:07) placed second and third.

Atchue was the only runner in the boys' field to break 17 minutes.

Earlier this season, Atchue won the boys' individual championship at the Knights Crossing Invitational by edging a runner from Tennessee at the finish.

As a freshman, Atchue placed third in 16:41 and broke the freshman meet record and facility standard by 45 seconds.

FCHS placed two other runners among the top 15 finishers: Kyle Roach (17:46) in eighth and Parker Chapman (18:07) in 12th.