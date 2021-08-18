Auburn duo claims Team of the Year laurels

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — After finishing no worse than 16th during four regular-season tour stops on the 2021 slate for the Carhartt Bassmaster College Series, the Auburn (Ala.) University duo of Logan Parks and Tucker Smith has been named the 2021 Bassmaster Team of the Year.

Smith and Parks accumulated 973 points and set the record for the largest margin of victory in the standings, beating the second-place team of Dalton Mize and Lucas Smith of Jacksonville (Ala.) State University by 91 points.

“It feels very gratifying,” Parks said. “This is probably the most difficult trophy to win in college and it feels good to be able to go out there and do it how we did it.”

This year, for the first time, the Team of the Year also earned an automatic spot in the College Classic Bracket — an event scheduled for later this year that will send one college angler to the 2022 Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic.

In the past, their only path to the Classic Bracket would have been to finish in the top 4 of the Carhartt Bassmaster College Series National Championship.