August fishing report

Most smallmouth bass will be suspended around schools of shad.

Cloudy days are good times to try. Light line will increase chances of catching them.

Striped Bass : Fishing should continue to improve.

Stripers will be caught in the lower to mid-sections of the lake and in the larger creeks.

Best lures will be swim baits, jigging spoons and Zoom flukes fished on 1/2- to 3/4-ounce lead heads.

The best depths will be from 20 to 80 feet. Vertical jigging is one of the better methods to catch stripers during the hot months.

Try to find areas with the largest concentrations of baitfish.

Fishing at night will be poor this month.

Live bait fished on planer boards and down lines are also good methods.

Crappie: Fishing for crappie will be poor.

Best areas will be in the main creeks around deep docks, fallen trees and brush piles in the mid- to upper parts of the lake in depths from 15 to 30 feet.