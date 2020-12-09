Austin is promoted to Assistant Athletic Director

FERRUM—Carrie Austin, who was instrumental in the restart of Ferrum College’s field hockey program as its head coach in 2014, has been promoted to Assistant Athletic Director, college officials announced last week in a prepared statement.
Austin will continue to serve as the Panthers’ field hockey head coach and as the Senior Women’s Administrator and Compliance Director.
Austin and long-time Sports Information Director Gary Holden are Assistant Athletic Directors serving under Director of Athletics John Sutyak, who is three days shy of completing his first year at the helm of the department.
“...Since my arrival at Ferrum, Carrie has been a valued team member, a trusted colleague and someone who has been a respected member of the community in representing the department on campus,’’ Sutyak said.
“The work she has done alongside Gary Holden in advancing our operations in the area of athletic compliance was critical to our internal procedures prior to my arrival.
“I am looking forward to her sharing her expertise in all aspects of the department as we continue to evolve and move forward as an athletic department,’’ Sutyak said.
Austin was named Assistant Compliance Director in January 2018 and Compliance Director prior to the 2019-20 academic year.
In April 2019, she was named Senior Women’s Administrator and became a member of the college’s senior athletic administration team.
In her new role, Austin will serve as the direct reporter for 11 Ferrum athletic programs, the release said.
Field hockey was first added to Ferrum’s intercollegiate roster in 1998, but the sport was dropped after two seasons.
It returned under Austin’s guidance in 2014.
Austin accepted Ferrum’s head coaching post after serving as the associate head coach at Appalachian State (N.C.) University from 2007-2013.
As a manger, Austin served as game supervisor for Ferrum’s first-round men’s basketball game in the 2020 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) tournament, and as hospitality coordinator for the 2019 NCAA Division III Men’s Wresting National Championships and the 2018 NCAA Division III men’s Wrestling Southeast Regional, both of which Ferrum hosted at off-campus venues.
On campus, she has been involved with the college’s Quality Enhancement Plan (QEP) Committee since July 2018; the President’s Innovation Team from August 2019 to December 2019; and the Panther PRIDE Program Steering Committee in 2018.
Austin is a 2006 graduate of West Chester (Pa.) University where she earned a bachelor’s degree in political science.
Austin was a four-year starter in goal for the Golden Rams and earned second-team All-Region accolades as voted on by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) in 2004.
That year, she led the Atlantic 10 Conference in save percentage.
