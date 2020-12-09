Austin is promoted to Assistant Athletic Director

FERRUM—Carrie Austin, who was instrumental in the restart of Ferrum College’s field hockey program as its head coach in 2014, has been promoted to Assistant Athletic Director, college officials announced last week in a prepared statement.

Austin will continue to serve as the Panthers’ field hockey head coach and as the Senior Women’s Administrator and Compliance Director.

Austin and long-time Sports Information Director Gary Holden are Assistant Athletic Directors serving under Director of Athletics John Sutyak, who is three days shy of completing his first year at the helm of the department.

“...Since my arrival at Ferrum, Carrie has been a valued team member, a trusted colleague and someone who has been a respected member of the community in representing the department on campus,’’ Sutyak said.

“The work she has done alongside Gary Holden in advancing our operations in the area of athletic compliance was critical to our internal procedures prior to my arrival.

“I am looking forward to her sharing her expertise in all aspects of the department as we continue to evolve and move forward as an athletic department,’’ Sutyak said.