Aveline scores ace at Willow Creek

Volleyball clinics are set for YMCAA series of volleyball clinics are scheduled for Dec. 13-16 at the Franklin County Family YMCA Rocky Mount branch.

Clinics slated for Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 13-14 are for beginners in the fifth through seventh grade. All skills are taught with an emphasis on serving and passing.

Clinics set for Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 15-16 are for advanced players in grades 8-12 with emphasis on hitting and combo skills.

Andy Flora is conducting the clinics.

Flora has served as head junior varsity coach at Franklin County, head coach at Benjamin Franklin Middle School, assistant varsity coach at FCHS and assistant coach at Ferrum College.

Prices are $10 for members, $20 for non-members for Dec. 13-14 and Dec. 15-16 (price includes both days) and $15 for members, $30 for non-members for Dec. 13-16 (price includes all four days).

Red Nose 5K is set for Dec. 10SONTAG—The Rocky Mount Rotary Club is hosting and staging the Red Nose 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run Friday, Dec. 10 at the Franklin County Recreation Park.