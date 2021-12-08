Aveline scores ace at Willow Creek

Dave Aveline scored a hole-in-one while playing a recent round of golf at Willow Creek Country Club.
Aveline aced the par 3 No. 6 hole.
Witnessing the ace were his playing partners Chuck Aikman, Cecil Sigmon and Bill Coppins.
Snowman Invitational winners are citedThe six-player team of Dave Mason, Joseph Mason, Jared Vest, Austin Powell, John Hatcher Ferguson and Seth Brodie captured top accolades in the annual Snowman Invitational golf tournament, contested this past weekend at Willow Creek Country Club.
Placing second was the six-player team of Larry McCarty, Ray Hundley, Gary Thomas, Doug Spencer, Dick Lang and Bill Chase.
Closest to the Pin winners were McCarty on No. 4, Robert Edwards on No. 6 and Ferguson on No. 8.
Longest Drive winners were Betty Compton from the red tees, Ronnie Mitchell Sr. from the gold tees and Ferguson from the white tees.
Knights fall
to Covington Boys HomeCOVINGTON—Christian Heritage Academy’s (CHA) boys varsity basketball team lost to Covington Boys Home in a non-district contest Saturday, 55-39.
In a middle school boys game played at home Saturday, the Knights defeated Blue Ridge Academy, 46-22.
CHA’s victory was its second in a row and its second in as many days—on Friday, the Knights routed Faith Christian Academy-Hurt, 40-11.
Also on Friday, CHA’s girls middle school team defeated Faith Christian Academy-Hurt, 28-16.
Ospreys split tournament gamesSTANARDSVILLE—Reigning Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA) state boys basketball champion Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy (SMLCA) split a pair of tournament games played here Friday and Saturday.
Friday, the Ospreys (3-2) lost to United Christian Academy, 52-43, despite a 37-point showing from Kendrick Davis.
Davis was 11 of 26 from the field and 11 of 15 from the free-throw line.
Also, Don Sandige pulled down 13 rebounds and Trent Harper collected nine steals.
United Christian led 33-29 at the start of the fourth quarter and outscored SMLCA 19-14 in the final frame to produce the nine-point triumph.
The count was even at 8 after the first quarter, but United Christian broke the deadlock by taking the second stanza, 12-10.
Leading 20-18 at intermission, United Christian edged the Ospreys 13-11 in the third period to make the score 33-29.
On Saturday, SMLCA limited Fresta Valley Christian to single-digit scoring in each quarter in a 52-point, 73-21 rout.
The Ospreys led 21-4 after the first quarter, 38-6 at halftime and 56-14 after three periods of play.
SMLCA placed three players in double figures: Cash Gaudio with a team-best 15 points, Davis with 12 and Sandige with 10.
Six other players contributed points to the victory.
TIP-INS: SMLCA’s freshman team improved its record to 2-0 with a 43-17 victory over Faith Christian School of Roanoke Friday on the road.
In girls varsity action, the Ospreys (2-2) defeated United Christian Academy, 32-13, Friday.
The Ospreys led 8-2 after the first quarter, 17-5 at intermission, 23-9 after three period and took the final frame, 9-4.
Christmas Clash is set for Dec. 18The annual Franklin County Christmas Clash wrestling tournament is Saturday, December 18 at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.
The tournament is for wrestlers, boys and girls, in kindergarten through eighth grade.
Cost is $25 per wrestler, $20 to enter one additional bracket, limit one extra bracket.
Spectators are admitted free.
Weigh-ins are from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.
Wrestling starts at 10 a.m.
Competitors can register at trackwrestling.com until 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17 or onsite before 8 a.m. on the day of the tournament.
Divisions are K-2, 3-5 and 6-8 in the main draw and girls only K-2, 3-5, and 6-8.
Format is round-robin Madison System.
The tournament director reserves the right to combine or alter divisions and weight classes.
First, second and third-place wrestlers in each weight class receive medals.
Virginia High School League (VHSL) rules are enforced; the undefeated wrestler wins regardless of points.
Girls registered in the girls divisions can enter a second bracket in the main draw for free. This is to ensure that girls can get matches even if participation is low. Those wanting to be double-bracketed must inform tournament officials at check-in.
For information, call tournament director Steven Leftwich, (540) 676-1130, or contact him by email: tournaments@fcwbc.org .
Volleyball clinics are set for YMCAA series of volleyball clinics are scheduled for Dec. 13-16 at the Franklin County Family YMCA Rocky Mount branch.
Clinics slated for Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 13-14 are for beginners in the fifth through seventh grade. All skills are taught with an emphasis on serving and passing.
Clinics set for Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 15-16 are for advanced players in grades 8-12 with emphasis on hitting and combo skills.
Andy Flora is conducting the clinics.
Flora has served as head junior varsity coach at Franklin County, head coach at Benjamin Franklin Middle School, assistant varsity coach at FCHS and assistant coach at Ferrum College.
Prices are $10 for members, $20 for non-members for Dec. 13-14 and Dec. 15-16 (price includes both days) and $15 for members, $30 for non-members for Dec. 13-16 (price includes all four days).
Red Nose 5K is set for Dec. 10SONTAG—The Rocky Mount Rotary Club is hosting and staging the Red Nose 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run Friday, Dec. 10 at the Franklin County Recreation Park.
Runners and walkers will pass through the recreation department’s “Land of Lights’’ Christmas displays as they compete in the race, which takes the starter’s gun at 9 p.m.
Awards and a post-race party follow the 5K.
Runners, walkers and strollers of all ages are invited to participate.
Cost for the 5K is $25, $30 for those who register on race day.
Cost for the 1-Mile Fun is $20, $25 for those who register on the day of the event.
To register for the Red Nose 5K, visit https://apm.activecommunities.com/fcpr/Activity_Search/3187
To register for the Red Nose 1-Mile Fun Run visit https://apm.activecommunities.com/fcpr/Activity_Search/3188
Johnny CASA is set for Dec. 18The 2021 Johnny CASA 5 Miler-5K Run/Walk is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 18.
The 16th annual event takes the starter’s gun at 9 a.m.
It will be contested on its usual course which takes runners through downtown Rocky Mount.
The course features a hill descent at the start and a hill descent at the finish.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, last year’s race was staged at Benjamin Franklin Middle School. Only a 5K was contested.
In the men’s race, the top three place winners came from the two youngest age divisions.
Edward Williams, a distance runner for Patrick Henry-Roanoke claimed the championship in 17:51.95.
Williams bested Kyle Roach of Ferrum and Jonah Bowman of Callaway, both of whom are distance runners in Franklin County’s cross country/track and field program.
Also, the top two female finishers came from two of the younger age divisions: winner Caitlyn Roach (21:00.13) of Ferrum and Julianne Bowman (21:00.48) of Callaway.
Proceeds benefit the Southern Virginia Child Advocacy Center in Rocky Mount.
Early registration id $26 for individuals before Monday, Dec. 13 and $31 after that date.
On-line registration is available at www.johnnycasa5miler-5kwalk.com.
On-site race day registration is available beginning at 8 a.m.
Virtual race options are available.
For information, visit www.johnnycasa@southernvacac.org or call (540) 484-5566.